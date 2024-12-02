Facebook

AI-generated image of Marie Curie

In 1911, Albert Einstein penned an extraordinary letter to Marie Curie. Curie was going through one of the most tumultuous periods of her life, with public opinion pushing strongly against her. The letter, recently brought to light through the Digital Einstein Papers project, serves as a reminder of the solidarity shared among great minds in the face of adversity.

Being a famous scientist, Marie Curie was no stranger to the public spotlight. As the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, she was heralded as one of the most significant scientific achievements of her time.

Marie Curie and the tabloids

In 1903, Marie Curie (November 7, 1867–July 4, 1934) broke barriers as the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize, sharing the honor with her husband, Pierre, for their groundbreaking research on radioactivity. Tragedy struck in 1906 when Pierre died in a sudden and devastating accident—slipping on a wet street and falling beneath a horse-drawn cart.

Grieving deeply, Curie carried on with her work, but in 1910, she found companionship in Paul Langevin, a younger physics professor and former protégé of Pierre. Langevin, trapped in an abusive marriage, began a relationship with Curie. When his estranged wife discovered the affair, she hired someone to break into their apartment, stealing and leaking their private letters to the press. The resulting media frenzy vilified Curie, branding her with xenophobic and anti-Semitic labels, including the slur “foreign Jewish homewrecker.”

Colorized image of Marie Curie. Image in public domain.

The affair became fodder for tabloids and these attacks came at a time when societal norms often sought to undermine women in science. In the early 1900s, Women were not generally encouraged to go into science — to put it mildly. Adding insult to injury, Curie had just lost her bid for a seat at the prestigious French Academy of Sciences, a rejection attributed to her gender and foreign origin more than her actual scientific merits.

Amid this upheaval, Curie attended the Solvay Conference in Brussels, a gathering of the greatest scientific minds of the era, including Einstein, Max Planck, and Ernest Rutherford. While the conference was a scientific triumph, with discussions shaping the future of quantum mechanics, Curie’s personal life remained under siege.

Upon returning to France, Curie was met with further media sensationalism. Public opinion had turned vicious, overshadowing even her historic achievements. The story made waves throughout multiple parts of Europe, also reaching Albert Einstein.

Einstein’s Letter

This 103-year-old letter from Albert Einstein to Marie Curie uses much more elegant language to tell her to continue with her work and just ignore all the haters. Here is the translated version.

Albert Einstein, who had grown to admire Curie during the Solvay Conference, was appalled by the media’s treatment of his colleague. In a heartfelt letter, Einstein urged Curie to dismiss the criticism and focus on her work. His words carried the weight of a peer who deeply respected her contributions to science and humanity.

“Do not laugh at me for writing you without having anything sensible to say,” Einstein began. He expressed his outrage at the “rabble” eager to tarnish Curie’s reputation, praising her intellect, integrity, and resilience. Encouraging her to disregard the “hogwash” of the press, he concluded with warm regards for Curie and her supporters.

Einstein’s words likely provided comfort to Curie, who continued her work despite the scandal. She ultimately went on to another Nobel Prize.

In December 1911, she traveled to Stockholm to accept her second Nobel Prize—this time in Chemistry—for her discovery of radium and polonium. With this honor, she became the first and one of only people (along with Linus Pauling) to win Nobel Prizes in two distinct scientific disciplines.

Her decision to attend the ceremony, despite the Swedish Academy’s suggestion to stay away to avoid further controversy, showed just how determined she was to prioritize her scientific achievements over societal judgment.

The bond between Einstein and Curie deepened over the years. They vacationed together with their kids and collaborated on scientific endeavors. Curie later defended Einstein against anti-German sentiment, advocating for his lectures in Paris during politically charged times.

Einstein’s admiration for Curie extended beyond her scientific brilliance. At a memorial in 1935, he lauded her “human grandeur,” emphasizing her strength, purity of will, and objectivity. He credited her character with inspiring a brighter intellectual future for Europe, a testament to her enduring impact.

The lesson for today

The story of Einstein and Curie resonates strongly in today’s world, where public figures still face undue scrutiny, particularly women in male-dominated fields. Curie’s resilience and Einstein’s allyship remind us of the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity. Their friendship exemplifies how mutual respect and encouragement can uplift individuals amid societal challenges.

Marie Curie’s legacy remains as a beacon of scientific excellence and personal strength, while Einstein’s letter shines as an example of the empathy and camaraderie that can emerge even amid the trials of public life.

Here is the letter, without the PS (which is about a scientific breakthrough Einstein was reporting):

Highly esteemed Mrs. Curie, Do not laugh at me for writing you without having anything sensible to say. But I am so enraged by the base manner in which the public is presently daring to concern itself with you that I absolutely must give vent to this feeling. However, I am convinced that you consistently despise this rabble, whether it obsequiously lavishes respect on you or whether it attempts to satiate its lust for sensationalism! I am impelled to tell you how much I have come to admire your intellect, your drive, and your honesty, and that I consider myself lucky to have made your personal acquaintance in Brussels. Anyone who does not number among these reptiles is certainly happy, now as before, that we have such personages among us as you, and Langevin too, real people with whom one feels privileged to be in contact. If the rabble continues to occupy itself with you, then simply don’t read that hogwash, but rather leave it to the reptile for whom it has been fabricated. With most amicable regards to you, Langevin, and Perrin, yours very truly, A. Einstein