Imagine downloading an entire library of 4K movies in seconds. That kind of future is one step closer, thanks to a groundbreaking experiment led by scientists from University College London (UCL).

They have set a new world record in wireless data transmission, sending information at a blistering speed of 938 gigabits per second (Gb/s). To put that into perspective, this is more than 9,000 times faster than the best average 5G download speeds in the UK.

Breaking Through Wireless Limits

Today’s wireless technology — whether it’s the Wi-Fi in your home or the 5G network on your smartphone — operates in crowded frequency ranges. These ranges, usually below 6 gigahertz (GHz), are now severely congested, limiting the speed of communication. The research team at UCL tackled this problem head-on by expanding their system to use a wider range of frequencies, spanning from 5 to 150 GHz.

Their approach combined two cutting-edge technologies: advanced electronics and millimeter-wave photonics. For the lower part of the frequency spectrum, from 5 to 50 GHz, they used traditional digital-to-analog converters that send data using radio waves. However, these converters struggle at higher frequencies. So for the upper part of the spectrum, from 50 to 150 GHz, the team introduced a novel photonics-based system. This technique used lasers to generate radio signals, allowing them to push data transmission into previously unused high-frequency ranges.

By merging these two technologies — radio waves at lower frequencies and lasers at higher frequencies — the team created a wide-band transmission system capable of sending enormous amounts of data. The resulting high-bandwidth system has been described by Liu’s team as a “super-highway” for data transmission. This bandwidth, 145 GHz wide, is more than five times the size of the previous world record, making it a groundbreaking leap in the development of next-generation wireless technology.

A Vision for 6G and Beyond

With speeds like 938 Gb/s, users in densely populated urban centers or at large events like concerts could experience mobile internet that never slows down, no matter how many people are on the network. For example, a 4K movie that takes 19 minutes to download on current 5G networks could be downloaded in just 0.12 seconds using this technology.

Professor Izzat Darwazeh, co-author of the study, believes this is just the beginning. “The beauty of wireless technology is its flexibility in terms of space and location,” he said.

The researchers are already in contact with smartphone manufacturers and network operators, and it’s clear that the work they’ve done could serve as a foundation for 6G technology. But, as Liu noted, other approaches are competing to define the next generation of wireless networks.

Transforming the Way We Connect

At its core, this research addresses a stubborn bottleneck: the “last few meters” of data transmission. While optical fibers can carry information across continents, wireless networks must handle the last stretch between your device and the network, which is where speeds often falter. By supercharging this final link, UCL’s team is closing the gap between what’s possible with fiber optics and what’s achievable through the air.

“Our new approach combines two existing wireless technologies for the first time, high-speed electronics and millimeter wave photonics, to overcome these barriers. This new system allows for the transmission of large amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, which will be crucial for the future of wireless communications,” said Liu.

Looking ahead, the need for faster and more reliable wireless communications is only going to grow. As more devices connect to the internet — whether smartphones, autonomous vehicles, or smart home systems — the demand for bandwidth will continue to skyrocket.

While the technology has only been demonstrated in the lab so far, commercial testing could begin soon. If successful, we may see this new wireless system incorporated into consumer devices and networks within the next three to five years.

The findings appeared in the Journal of Lightwave Technology.