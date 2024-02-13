Boo, an 11-year-old whippet dog from Pennsylvania, is the very first participant in this clinical trial. Credit: Loyal.

A novel treatment may transform the lives of our canine companions but also hint at a future where human longevity could be significantly extended. The new anti-aging pill, specifically designed for senior dogs, has recently entered clinical trials after much anticipation.

A new horizon for canine care

For many of us, dogs are not merely pets — they’re family. The bond shared with these four-legged friends is profound, yet the shadow of their comparatively short lifespan — averaging between 10 and 13 years — looms large over this relationship. Imagine, then, the possibility of extending the golden years of our dogs through a simple daily pill.

The new anti-aging pill about to enter clinical trials for the first time targets metabolic pathways in dogs. This chewable pill, known as LOY-002, was developed by Loyal, a San Francisco-based veterinary company.

The year-long clinical trial called STAY will put Loyal’s claims to the test. It involves over 1,000 dogs aged 10 years and above across the United States, in collaboration with more than 50 independent veterinary clinics.

The pill is designed for dogs older than 10 years and is supposed to be suitable for all medium and large breeds. It should extend the lifespan of dogs by at least a year. Loyal also plans on developing an injectable version of the drug, as well as another pill specifically designed for large and exceptionally large breeds like Irish Wolfhounds.

LOY-002 tablets have a beef-like, savory taste to make them extra palatable to dogs.

Bridging canine and human longevity

Dogs are considered valuable models for human health research due to their similar genetic makeup and susceptibility to many of the same diseases that afflict humans. Previously, researchers have used dogs to study conditions ranging from cancer to muscular dystrophy. The success of the LOY-002 trial could therefore offer crucial insights into human metabolic processes and aging, potentially paving the way for breakthroughs in anti-aging treatments for humans.

The relationship between metabolic changes and aging is fairly established. Studies show, for instance, that a decline in muscle mass starting around age 30 plays a critical role in health and longevity.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding this trial, the seductive appeal of a quick-fix anti-aging pill should be treated with caution. Factors such as genetics, diet, physical activity, and even emotional wellbeing can significantly influence the aging process. Side effects are likely to occur and they may not be mild. The journey towards extending life, whether for dogs or humans, is highly complex and multifaceted.

“A clinical trial doesn’t mean the drug works — it means we’re going to test whether it works,” aging expert Daniel Promislow, who directs the Dog Aging Project, another large study of aging dogs, and who is not involved in this trial, told Business Insider.

But at the end of the day, if this pill works and we can get one or two extra years with our four-legged family, that’s a huge win.

Even though the trial is expected to last four years before meaningful results are available, dog owners can expect access to this drug starting in 2025. That’s if Loyal wins conditional approval with the FDA, before the clinical trial can show whether the drug actually works or not. The cost of the treatment is unclear but Loyal says it should be in the “mid double-digits” per month.

