A groundbreaking clinical trial suggests that taking just 1 gram of omega-3 daily for three years can slow biological aging by an average of three months. When combined with vitamin D and strength training, this effect increased to nearly four months, offering a promising and accessible way to promote longevity.

The findings come from DO-HEALTH, one of the largest trials ever conducted on aging in healthy older adults, and suggest that omega-3 could be a simple, accessible way to help people stay biologically younger for longer.

“One of the most critical questions in the field of rejuvenation is whether a treatment exists that can effectively rejuvenate humans, not just mice,” explained the researchers in an email to ZME Science. “Given the well-documented health benefits of omega-3, we explored whether it also influences the most reliable molecular markers of biological aging: epigenetic clocks.” Rewinding your body’s clock Epigenetic clocks are cutting-edge tools for measuring biological age. They analyze DNA methylation patterns, which influence gene expression and play a major role in aging and disease. This DO-HEALTH Bio-Age trial followed 777 participants aged 70 and older, who were randomized to receive omega-3 (1 gram per day), vitamin D (2,000 IU per day), a strength exercise program, or a combination of these treatments for three years. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, and inflammation reduction. They are primarily found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as in plant sources like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. The study was led by Professor Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari from the University of Basel and the University of Zurich and Professor Steve Horvath, a leading epigeneticist at Altos Labs. They found that omega-3 had an additive benefit in the prevention of cancer and pre-frailty in combination with vitamin D and exercise. “Given these findings, we wanted to test if these benefits translate to slowing biological aging in the same trial,” they told ZME Science. “Proving these benefits in the largest clinical trial to date with over 700 participants is very encouraging.” The results were striking: Omega-3 alone slowed biological aging by three months.

When combined with vitamin D and strength training, the effect increased to nearly four months.

The effect was observed across three of four epigenetic clocks tested, making it a highly robust finding. “Our findings suggest that individuals who received omega-3 supplementation slowed their biological aging on average by 3 months. And this finding was seen in 3 of 4 clocks, which is a very robust finding and encouraging. Additionally, in one clock, this benefit was further enhanced if omega-3 was combined with vitamin D and a strength exercise program.”

Omega-3’s unique role in aging

A three-month reduction in biological age over three years may seem modest. However, if this effect continues over decades, it could translate into years of extended health span — the period of life spent in good health, free from chronic diseases. These benefits suggest that omega-3 might not just slow aging at the molecular level but also prevent age-related diseases and improve overall health.

Plus, the study only looked at the effects over a few years. If sustained for longer periods of time, the benefits could be even greater.

“While the effects documented may appear small with a 3-4 months rejuvenation of biological age in 3 years. If sustained, [this] may have relevant effects on population health,” the researchers confirm. “Notably, in the same trial, omega-3 reduced falls by 11% and infections by 13%, and in combination with vitamin D and exercise it reduced cancer risk by 61% and incident pre-frailty by 39%. Thus, our results are encouraging that omega-3 has Geroprotective benefits, which may to be enhanced in combination with vitamin D and exercise.”

Previous studies have linked omega-3 intake to longer telomeres, another marker of slower aging, but this is the first large-scale trial to show its effects using epigenetic clocks in a controlled setting.

Is it time to start taking supplements?

While these findings are exciting, omega-3 is not a miracle cure. However, alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise, it could be a valuable tool for slowing aging.

“Notably, we recommend staying with the dose tested in our trial, which is 1 gram of omega-3 as higher doses have been found to increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, which both VITAL and DO-HEALTH did not see with the standard dose of 1 gram per day,” the researchers say.

Unlike many experimental anti-aging treatments, omega-3 is affordable, widely available, and safe when taken at the right dose.

The study has been published in Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-024-00793-y.