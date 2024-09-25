Facebook

Korina Kilian of Leipzig Municipal Libraries holding the newly discovered music manuscript by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Photo: Sebastian Willnow.

A forgotten manuscript, now linked to a youthful Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, has resurfaced in the archives of Leipzig’s Municipal Libraries. The discovery adds a new chapter to the Austrian composer’s already legendary catalog of classical works.

Lost and Found

This manuscript is a carefully crafted copy, attributed to “Wolfgang Mozart” and dated to around 1780. The absence of his middle name, Amadeus, in the copyist’s signature hints that the work was composed at an earlier time in Mozart’s life, perhaps before he was 13 years old. After Mozart made his first visit to Italy in 1769, he regularly added “Amadeo” to his name. Then from 1777 onwards this became “Amadé”.

The newly uncovered piece, titled “Ganz kleine Nachtmusik” or “Serenate ex C,” has been officially cataloged in Köchel, the comprehensive index of Mozart’s works, as KV 648. It is a 12-minute chamber piece in C major, written for two violins and a bass. The composition comprises seven short movements, offering a glimpse into the young Mozart’s early experimentation with chamber music.

A manuscript containing a composition by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at Leipzig Municipal Libraries. Photo: Sebastian Willnow.

Ulrich Leisinger, head of research at the International Mozarteum Foundation, pointed out that this discovery is rare for multiple reasons. Mozart, in his early years, was primarily known for his keyboard works, operatic arias, and larger symphonic compositions. So, this string trio stands out as an example of chamber music composed before Mozart fully embraced his iconic style.

“We know from a list drawn up by Leopold Mozart that he wrote many other chamber works in his youth, all of them unfortunately lost,” Leisinger said in a statement. He added, “It looks as if — thanks to a series of favorable circumstances — a complete string trio has survived in Leipzig.”

The piece likely owes its survival to Mozart’s sister, Nannerl. Leisinger suggests she might have kept the work as a keepsake, preserving it through centuries of family history until it was finally rediscovered for all of our enjoyment.

Unveiling and Performance

An unpublished piece of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, likely composed during his adolescence, has been discovered in a German library by researchers. Performed by Haruna Shinoyama (Violin), Neza Klinar (Violin), Philipp Comploi (Cello), and Florian Birsak (Harpsichord).

The music, long hidden in obscurity, was played in Salzburg, Mozart’s hometown, on Thursday before making its German debut at the Leipzig Opera on Saturday. The performance marks the first time in living memory this piece has been heard, bringing to life music that had been buried in archives for centuries.

Much attention has recently been focused on another iconic composer, Ludwig van Beethoven — the subject of new genetic research last year. However, Mozart is making headlines for a far more joyful reason.

This new discovery raises tantalizing questions. How much more might we uncover from his early years? Could more chamber pieces, preserved through family connections or hidden in private collections, still await their moment in the light?

For now, KV 648 is a testament to Mozart’s early genius. Even at a tender age, the young composer was already playing with form and structure in ways that hinted at the greatness he would soon achieve.