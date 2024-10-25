Facebook

Part of the astonishingly well-preserved hoard of coins from southern England. Credit: British Museum.

The beeping sounds of a metal detector in a quiet English field led seven hobbyists to a discovery that would change their lives — and shed light on a pivotal moment in British history.

In early 2019, a group of metal detectorists in southern England uncovered a staggering cache of 2,584 silver coins dating back nearly 1,000 years to the time of the Norman Conquest. This week, the coins sold for an astonishing $5.6 million, making them the most expensive treasure ever found in the United Kingdom.

“It’s fantastic, unbelievable,” said Adam Staples, one of the detectorists who unearthed the coins in the Chew Valley area. “It has definitely changed my life. It was like holding history in your hand. And, obviously, the financial side of it is brilliant as well.”

A Window into the Norman Conquest

Coin specimens from the hoard, featuring the portraits of Harold II (bottom right), William the Conqueror (bottom left), and Edward the Confessor (top). Credit: British Museum.

The coins, all silver pennies, were minted between 1066 and 1068, a tumultuous period in English history. About half the coins feature Harold II, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England. The other half depict William the Conqueror, who became the first Norman king after defeating Harold at the Battle of Hastings in 1066. One coin even bears the likeness of Edward the Confessor, Harold’s predecessor.

The Chew Valley Hoard offers a rare glimpse into the transition from Anglo-Saxon to Norman rule. According to the British Museum, the coins were likely buried for safekeeping during rebellions in the southwest against William’s rule.

The hoard includes coins from about 100 moneyers — individuals responsible for producing coins — from 46 mints across England, including Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Hastings, Ipswich, London, and York. The presence of Harold II coins mainly from mints in southeast England suggests possible financial preparations for the Norman invasion.

“We know that the people of Exeter rebelled against William in 1068 and that Harold’s sons, who were in exile in Ireland, came back and started mounting attacks along the River Avon down into Somerset,” said Amal Khreisheh, curator of archaeology at the South West Heritage Trust. “So it’s probably against that background they were hidden.”

A Life-Changing Discovery

Staples, who runs an auction house specializing in ancient coins, was in the field to help friends learn how to use new metal-detecting equipment. Accompanied by his Staffordshire bull terrier, Titan, he had no expectation of making such a significant find.

“I’ve found lots of amazing things but to see something like this coming up and realize you’ve finally hit the big one, it’s just a dream come true,” Staples told BBC News.

The group reported their find to officials using the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme, which records archaeological discoveries made by the public. The charity South West Heritage Trust has since acquired the entire collection “for the nation.” The hoard will tour English museums, including the British Museum, before being permanently displayed at the Museum of Somerset.

Half of the $5.6 million price tag will be divided among the seven detectorists, giving each nearly $400,000. The other half goes to the unnamed owner of the land where the coins were found, per British law.

As the coins embark on their tour, they offer the public a tangible connection to a distant past — a reminder of how individual discoveries can illuminate broad historical narratives. They may provide historians and archaeologists with new insights into the economic conditions, minting practices, and political climate of the 11th century.