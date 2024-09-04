Facebook

Credit: Sicily’s Regional Government.

In the remote corners of the Mediterranean, the island of Pantelleria has once again yielded a rare glimpse into ancient history. A collection of 27 silver Roman coins, dated between 94 and 74 B.C., was recently discovered, adding a new chapter to the story of this small island’s rich past.

A treasure trove revealed

The discovery came unexpectedly during routine restoration work at the Acropolis of Santa Teresa and San Marco, a historic site that has long fascinated archaeologists. Led by Thomas Schäfer from the University of Tübingen in Germany, the team had been excavating and restoring the site for over 25 years.

But recent rains brought something new to light. As they arrived to assess the damage, they noticed small, gleaming coins emerging from the loosened soil. Intrigued, they dug further, uncovering more coins hidden under a large boulder.

“Some coins appeared in the loose soil after recent heavy rains while the others were found under a rock during the excavations,” said Schäfer.

Credit: Sicily’s Regional Government.

The brown, dirt-covered coins were soon cleaned, revealing intricate designs of faces in profile and a winged figure riding a chariot drawn by three horses. These coins, known as denarii, were the main silver currency of ancient Rome and were minted during the late Roman Republic.

Credit: Sicily’s Regional Government.

A prime target for pirates

This latest find is not the first of its kind on Pantelleria. In 2010, a similar cache of 107 Roman silver coins was discovered at the same site. Additionally, earlier excavations revealed three imperial statue heads of Caesar, Agrippina, and Titus. These finds are now on display in museums in Palermo and London.

The consistent unearthing of Roman artifacts suggests that Pantelleria was a significant outpost in the Mediterranean, likely involved in trade and cultural exchange.

According to Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, a regional councilor for cultural heritage, “This discovery offers valuable information for the reconstruction of the events, trade contacts, and political relations that marked the Mediterranean in the Republican age.”

But why were these coins hidden? Archaeologists speculate they might have been buried during a pirate attack, a frequent threat to coastal Roman villages in the first century B.C. The fact that these coins were not retrieved hints at the possibility that whoever buried them never returned. The idea of pirate raids is supported by historical accounts, which suggest the island’s location made it a target for such attacks.

“The treasure could have ended up in the spot where it was found after being hidden intentionally during an invasion,” Schäfer said.

Pirates were a significant and persistent threat throughout the ancient Mediterranean, particularly during the late Roman Republic and early Roman Empire. Unlike the romanticized image of pirates from later eras, ancient pirates were more akin to maritime raiders and opportunistic thieves, preying on vulnerable coastal communities, merchant ships, and trade routes. Their presence was not merely a nuisance; it was a destabilizing force that could disrupt economies, endanger lives, and challenge the power of Rome itself.

An ancient piracy problem

Piracy in the ancient Mediterranean had its roots in the geography and political fragmentation of the region. Numerous islands, hidden coves, and rugged coastlines provided ideal hideouts for pirate fleets. They would often raid coastal towns, capturing residents to sell as slaves, and seize cargo ships laden with valuable goods such as grain, wine, and olive oil.

The Roman Republic, heavily reliant on sea trade and grain imports to feed its burgeoning population, found itself increasingly threatened by these maritime bandits. The situation became particularly dire in the first century B.C., when piracy reached its peak. The pirates had grown so bold and powerful that they even began to threaten Rome’s direct interests, capturing Roman officials and demanding ransoms. One of the most famous episodes involved the capture of a young Julius Caesar by Cilician pirates around 75 B.C. Caesar, known for his audacity even then, reportedly joked that he would return to crucify them after his release — a promise he later fulfilled.

Even as the Roman Empire expanded and exerted greater control over the seas, the problem persisted, occasionally flaring up when political instability or economic hardship provided new opportunities for raiders to thrive.

As these artifacts are studied further, they will likely reveal even more about the life and times of those who lived through one of history’s most transformative periods. For now, Pantelleria remains a treasure trove, continuing to unveil secrets from its ancient past.

