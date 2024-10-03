Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Credit: Mauritshuis, The Hague.

When you stand in front of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl With The Pearl Earring,” something extraordinary happens in your brain. The 17th-century Dutch painting has long mesmerized viewers, but scientists now believe they’ve uncovered the reason behind its allure. It turns out, the secret lies in the unique way your brain interacts with the painting.

For the first time, neuroscientists have measured brain activity while people gaze at the “Girl,” and the results are striking. The researchers discovered that the painting triggers a unique neurological effect they’ve dubbed the “Sustained Attentional Loop.”

A Painting That Pulls You In

The “Sustained Attentional Loop” is a phenomenon in which the viewer’s eye moves in a repeated cycle around key points in the portrait. When you look at the painting, your eyes are first drawn to the girl’s gaze, then down to her mouth, over to the pearl earring, and back to her eyes. This cycle keeps your attention locked in place, making it difficult to look away.

“You have to pay attention whether you want to or not,” said Martin de Munnik, a researcher from Neurensics, the company behind the study commissioned by the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, which houses the famous portrait. “You have to love her whether you want to or not,” the researcher added.

The research utilized eye-tracking technology in conjunction with both electroencephalogram (EEG) and MRI brain scans on 20 volunteers. It showed that the longer someone looks at the painting, the more deeply they connect with it. This may help explain why the “Girl” is among the world’s most beloved artwork.

Volunteers had their brand scanned while they viewed the original Vermeer masterpiece at the Mauritshuis Museum. Credit: Mauritshuis.

The team also found that the part of the brain known as the precuneus was highly activate during the viewing experience. This area is linked to consciousness and self-reflection, suggesting that Vermeer’s masterpiece may tap into something personal and intimate within each viewer.

“It was predictable that the Girl was special. But the ‘why’ was also a surprise to us,” de Munnik admitted.

“I believe it,” said Herma van der Werf, 65 and from Zwolle, who visited the museum when the study launched. “You keep looking back and forward, while with some paintings you look at one part. And when you walk, it feels like her eyes go with you. It is very beautiful.”

Catching Attention

The researchers also thought of a demonstration to put things into perspective. Participants’ brain responses were not only recorded as they viewed the painting but also during an unexpected moment: a jarring stop in the museum’s glass-fronted lift. As the elevator ascended, it passed over a marble floor plate, suddenly halting — an experience that instantly predictably captured the attention of the volunteers.

This brief stop measured an “attention” score of 0.44 out of 1. It’s a natural, heightened awareness that occurs in response to sudden physical jolts, which signal potential danger. “If you go up in a lift and it jolts, you have a shock . . . and this draws a lot of attention, which is logical: you could die or go a week without eating,” explained de Munnik.

Yet even this jarring moment was outdone by the Girl With The Pearl Earring, which scored an attention level of 0.48. The fact that the painting elicited a stronger response than a sudden shock speaks volumes about its power. “Even so, the Girl evokes more brain attention than something that is a potential danger,” de Munnik told The Art Newspaper. “It demands your attention and, whether you want to or not, makes you look for longer.”

The Power of the Original

In addition to studying how people respond to the painting, the researchers were also curious whether viewing a reproduction of the “Girl With The Pearl Earring” could evoke the same neurological reaction as seeing the masterpiece in person at the museum. Their findings were intriguing: the emotional response to seeing the original painting in person was ten times stronger than when participants viewed a poster or reproduction.

“It’s so important to engage with art, whether it’s photography, or dance, or old masters from the 17th century,” said Mauritshuis Director Martine Gosselink. “It really helps to develop your brain. The brain doesn’t lie.”

Gosselink noted that Vermeer often used clever techniques to focus a viewer’s attention on specific points in his works. But in the case of the “Girl With The Pearl Earring,” there are three focal points — her eye, her mouth, and the pearl earring. This sets it apart from Vermeer’s other paintings, where figures are often absorbed in tasks like writing or sewing.

“Here we see somebody really looking at you,” Gosselink explained. “She’s watching you.”

This unique interaction is what makes Vermeer’s painting so unforgettable. It’s almost like having a conversation with the still figure, one that lingers in the mind long after you’ve looked away.

Studying Brains with Art

De Munnik and his team are now considering extending their research to other iconic works of art, such as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Comparisons between the two masterpieces have often sparked debate among art lovers, and such investigations add a playful twist to the rivalry.

“People sometimes call The Girl With The Pearl Earring the Mona Lisa of the North, but I think times are changing. Maybe the Mona Lisa is the Girl of the South,” she joked.

The research offers a fresh understanding of how art can affect our brains in ways we’re only beginning to comprehend.