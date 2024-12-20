Facebook

In late September, a married couple in Scotchtown, New York, found themselves at the crossroads of paleontology and serendipity. They carried a plain cardboard box to Dr. Cory Harris, a seasoned archaeologist, expecting answers about what lay inside. Dr. Harris, chair of the behavioral sciences department at SUNY Orange, braced himself for disappointment.

“More often than not, it’s a weird rock,” he confessed to the NY Times. But as the box opened, revealing two yellowed teeth, his skepticism dissolved into exhilaration. “I was crazy excited,” he admitted, adding that the discovery rekindled the “old-school excitement” that drew him to archaeology nearly 30 years ago.

What the couple had unearthed from their backyard was no ordinary relic. It was the well-preserved jaw of an adult mastodon — a cousin of the woolly mammoth that roamed North America until about 10,000 years ago.

From Backyard Curiosity to Ice Age Revelation

Complete mastodon jaw unearthed in Orange County, New York. Credit: New York State Education Department.

The journey began when the homeowners noticed an object poking out of the grass in their yard. At first glance, it looked like a baseball. A closer inspection revealed something far more remarkable — two large teeth, their surfaces polished by time. Further digging uncovered additional massive teeth, buried just inches beneath the soil.

Realizing the significance of their find, the couple contacted Dr. Harris, who promptly involved Dr. Robert Feranec, director of research and collections at the New York State Museum. Together, they organized a modest excavation, uncovering not just the mastodon jaw but also fragments of a rib and a toe bone. The scientists now hope to return to the site after the ground thaws to see what other secrets it might yield.

“This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species,” said Dr. Feranec, whose work focuses on Ice Age ecosystems. “Each discovery like this one brings us one step closer to piecing together the full story of New York.”

A Rich Fossil Legacy in Orange County

While stumbling upon mastodon remains in a backyard may seem extraordinary, Orange County has long been a hotspot for such finds. Over 150 mastodon fossils have been documented statewide, with about a third of them originating in this region. The county’s peat bogs and boreal forests once provided an ideal habitat for these elephant-like giants—and a perfect environment for preserving their remains.

Dan Fisher, professor emeritus of paleontology at the University of Michigan, noted that these Ice Age giants likely arrived in New York State around 14,500 years ago, feeding on pine and spruce needles. But the very bogs that sustained them often proved fatal, trapping animals that ventured too deep.

The newfound jaw will undergo radiocarbon dating in California to confirm its age, which is estimated at around 13,000 years. The teeth may reveal additional clues about the mastodon’s diet and how far it roamed. Such information could enrich the broader picture of Ice Age ecosystems, helping scientists paint a more accurate picture of the lives of creatures that once dominated the region.

What’s Next? Preservation and Public Display

The New York State Museum plans to preserve and analyze the fossils, with a public display slated for 2025. The discovery has already sparked much excitement among scientists and the public alike.

“This discovery highlights the Museum’s unwavering mission to empower vital scientific research,” said Michael Mastroianni, interim deputy commissioner for cultural education at the New York State Museum. “It’s a testament to New York’s rich paleontological history,” Feranec added.

For Dr. Harris, the thrill of the find has been bittersweet. The mastodon’s remains rest tantalizingly close, yet he must wait until the homeowners grant further access to their yard. “It would take me a lot of energy not to dig in my own backyard if I know there’s a mastodon right there,” he joked.

Meanwhile, the homeowners remain excited about their role in unveiling a prehistoric marvel. “I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community,” they said in a statement.

From the fronds of a backyard plant to the pages of Ice Age history, this discovery is a reminder of the ancient giants still hiding beneath our feet — and the extraordinary stories waiting to be unearthed.