Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

History remembers warriors for their conquests and kings for their reigns. But this one Viking left behind something more tangible and far more unique—his poop. We’re not just talking about any poop—it’s the biggest human poop ever found.

Discovered in 1972 beneath what is now a Lloyds Bank branch in York, England, this 1,200-year-old excrement has become one of the most prized (and humorous) archaeological finds in history. Scientists call it the Lloyds Bank Coprolite and this is its story.

A giant Viking turd

The massive stool was found by the York Archaeological Trust while excavating the remains of Jórvík, the Viking name for York, one of the most important Norse settlements in England. Jórvík was first recorded by Ptolemy around the year 150. After a period of Roman occupation and various kingdoms, the Vikings captured York around 866. It was also around that time that one of the Vikings dropped the impressive poop.

At a shocking 20 centimeters (8 inches) long and 5 centimeters (2 inches) wide, this coprolite is the largest intact piece of fossilized human feces ever unearthed. Today, it sits proudly on display at the Jorvik Viking Centre in York, where thousands of visitors come to see it every year.

Scene from the Jórvík museum. Image via Wikipedia.

But despite its humorous nature, this ancient poop offers an unparalleled glimpse into Viking life. It shows what Vikings ate, the diseases they suffered from, and even their hygiene habits (or lack thereof).

Scientific analysis showed that the person behind the Lloyds Bank Coprolite didn’t exactly have a balanced diet. The Viking in question ate mostly bread and meat, although others around that time had a more varied diet that included shellfish and fruits. Surprisingly, there were no signs of fruits, vegetables, or nuts in this coprolite. The same analysis also showed that the Viking was plagued by whipworm and maw-worm eggs, common intestinal parasites.

A poop as valuable as the Crown Jewels

The Shambles — an old street in York, one of the most historic cities in Europe. Image via Flickr.

It took special conditions to preserve the world’s human largest poop. The excrement was preserved in wet and peaty layers that helped it mineralize rather than decay. Most human waste disintegrates over time unless it’s preserved by special conditions like those found in deserts, tundras, or peat.

However, despite its uniqueness, the poop made little waves outside archaeological circles until 1991, when scientists from the York Archaeological Trust were tasked with appraising it for insurance purposes. Andrew Jones, the employee responsible for this, gave a stunning verdict: “This is the most exciting piece of excrement I’ve ever seen… In its own way, it’s as irreplaceable as the Crown Jewels.”

But even legendary poop isn’t safe from accidents.

In 2003, disaster struck when a teacher leading a school tour accidentally knocked the display case, causing the precious turd to fall and break into three pieces.

Luckily, experts were able to carefully reconstruct it, much like restoring an ancient vase or statue. Today, it’s glued back in one piece and remains one of the Jorvik Viking Centre’s star attractions.

A piece of history

For the Viking who produced it, it was just another day at the latrine. Well, maybe not just any other day, because as Gill Snape, a conservator on a placement with the York Archaeological Trust said, “Whoever passed it probably hadn’t performed for a few days.”

But for modern scientists, it’s a treasure trove of information—one that continues to fascinate people worldwide. As an added bonus, it provides a rare, direct insight into Viking diets. While bones and cooking tools give indirect evidence, a preserved fecal sample offers concrete proof of what Vikings actually ate.

The Lloyds Bank Coprolite is a powerful reminder that even the most mundane aspects of daily life can offer valuable insights into the past. This single, fossilized poop has helped historians piece together details about Viking diets, health, and living conditions in ways that no sword or treasure ever could. It also proves that history isn’t just about kings and battles—sometimes, it’s about the unexpected things that people leave behind.