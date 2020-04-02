Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Philippines
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
What is COVID-19?
Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease which has now spread to the United States.
It is mild for most people, but can cause severe illness and result in death for some. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, have the greatest risk of becoming severely ill.
There is no vaccine and no medications approved to treat COVID-19 at this time.
How does it spread?
COVID-19 spreads from person to person, mainly through coughs and sneezes of infected people or between people who are in close contact.
Symptoms
If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19, call ahead before visiting a medical facility so they can prepare. Do not go to an emergency room with mild symptoms.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
- fever
- cough
- shortness of breath
Coronavirus in France News:
- April 2, 2020SITTING PRETTY
Shoppers practice physical distancing while lining up toward an unseen supermarket on Soler Street inDivisoria, Manila on Thursday. PHOTO MIKE ALQUINTO …
- April 2, 2020Duterte strips LGUs of Covid-19 aid role
President Rodrigo Duterte has stripped local government units (LGUs) of their duty to provide emergency relief to areas affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. In his address to the na …
- April 2, 2020Moody’s: PH banking outlook negative
Moody’s Investors Service lowered its outlook for the Philippine banking system from “stable” to “negative,” as it sees the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon raising asset risks and increasing pr …
- April 2, 2020Wearing of masks mandatory – Palace
The government has ordered all those living in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to wear face masks in public spaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-1 …
- April 2, 2020Police to help DSWD dole out cash, food aid
THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it would distribute cash aid to millions of poor Filipino families under the government’s social amelioration program. Police visibility al …
- April 2, 2020DA targets 22.12 MMT palay output in 2020
The Department of Agriculture (DA) aims to produce more palay (unmilled rice) this year on the back of a rice resiliency project under its food security program, according to its chief. Agriculture Se …
- April 2, 2020China uses animals in virus cure trial
BEIJING: Animal trials for a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine and antibody drugs are expected to be launched by the end of May, a Chinese medical research team announced after they successf …
- April 2, 2020Malaysia apologizes over sexist advice
SEPANG: The Malaysian government was forced to apologize after its Women’s Development Department published a series of sexist “tips” to help deal with home quarantine, like advising women to continue …
- April 2, 2020Covid-19 forces Wimbledon cancelation, first since WW2
For the first time in its nearly century-and-a-half history, Wimbledon was canceled for a reason other than war, scrapped in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. With Britain under a nationwide l …
- April 2, 2020Yulo, Didal on Forbes ‘Under 30’ list
FIVE Filipinos made it to the 2020 Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list, including gymnast Carlos Yulo, gold medalist at the 2019 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and skateboarder Margielyn Dida …