The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

What is COVID-19?

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease which has now spread to the United States.

It is mild for most people, but can cause severe illness and result in death for some. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, have the greatest risk of becoming severely ill.

There is no vaccine and no medications approved to treat COVID-19 at this time.

How does it spread?

COVID-19 spreads from person to person, mainly through coughs and sneezes of infected people or between people who are in close contact.

Symptoms

If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19, call ahead before visiting a medical facility so they can prepare. Do not go to an emergency room with mild symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are: