Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Researchers are finding more and more interesting things about cheese. Image credits: Evan Yang.

The world of cheese-making is a surprising blend of tradition and innovation. Sure, on the one hand, you’ve got the same traditional ways of making cheese used for thousands of years. But, on the other hand, researchers are constantly innovating with new techniques and approaches. These new techniques often mean new bacteria.

A recent study published in Current Microbiology highlights this intersection by exploring the probiotic potential of indigenous non-starter lactic acid bacteria (NSLAB) isolated from traditional Brazilian cheeses. The research demonstrates how these unique strains can be harnessed to not only improve cheese quality but also offer potential health benefits to consumers.

People love their cheese. Cheese is a staple in many global diets, with a market value of around $100 billion — a figure that’s increasing. Not only are we eating more cheese, but also eating fancier and healthier cheese. In this context, more healthy probiotics in cheese can make an important difference.

Probiotics themselves have become a hot topic. Scientists have shown that a healthy gut can have positive effects throughout the body, affecting everything from injury recovery to your brain. In the new study, researchers have found three probiotic strains isolated from Brazilian cheeses: Lacticaseibacillus paracasei ItalPN16, Lactobacillus acidophilus ItalPN270, and Lactobacillus acidophilus ItalTR260. These strains were chosen based on their unique properties and ability to thrive in the cheese environment.

Bringing LABs into the lab

Samples of Prato cheese produced with the three strains of Lactobacillus studied at ITAL. Credit: Cristian Mauricio Barreto and Leila Spadoti/ITAL.

Of course, bacteria and cheese go hand in hand.

Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are central to cheese production, particularly during the fermentation and ripening processes. Starter LAB cultures are traditionally used for their role in fermenting lactose and acidifying curd. But non-starter LABs (NSLABs) have recently garnered attention for their potential to influence cheese biochemistry and sensory characteristics. Unlike starter cultures, NSLABs are not initially added but naturally develop during cheese maturation, contributing to the unique flavor profiles and textures of ripened cheeses.

To start, the researchers analyzed whether the probiotics were safe for consumption. The tests confirmed safety for consumption by humans and additionally, showed that the probiotics are resistant to several antibiotics. For once, this is actually a good thing. It means they can survive in the gastrointestinal tract even when antibiotic treatments are administered.

Then, they analyzed which strains can colonize the gut more efficiently. The results were promising: all three strains showed strong biofilm-forming capabilities, with L. acidophilus ItalTR260 displaying the highest aggregation percentage at 71.08%. This suggests that these strains could effectively colonize the gut and provide health benefits by outcompeting pathogenic bacteria.

To further establish their probiotic credentials, the strains were tested for their ability to survive in simulated gastrointestinal conditions. They were exposed to low pH and bile salts among other conditions. Remarkably, all three strains exhibited high survival rates, with L. paracasei ItalPN16 showing particularly strong resistance to both acidic and bile conditions. This resilience is crucial for probiotics, as they must endure the harsh environment of the stomach to reach the intestines, to exert their beneficial effects.

“We selected these strains after screening the entire strain bank to see which isolates had been found to have the best fermentative, enzymatic and sensory properties in previous research conducted at Tecnolat,” said Cristian Mauricio Barreto Pinilla, first author of the article and a researcher at ITAL with a Ph.D. in food science and technology.

From the lab to the real world

The results seem promising. The introduction of these indigenous probiotic strains into cheese offers multiple potential health benefits. Regular consumption of probiotic-rich foods is associated with improved gut health, enhanced immune function, and reduced risk of certain infections and diseases. By incorporating these beneficial bacteria into a widely consumed food like cheese, producers can offer consumers an easy and enjoyable way to boost their probiotic intake.

However, while the in vitro results are promising, further in vivo studies are needed to fully understand the health impacts of these strains when consumed as part of a regular diet. Future research should also explore the strains’ effects on other dairy products and their potential in combination with different starter cultures to further enhance cheese quality and probiotic benefits.

It might be a few years before we see any new and improved cheese on the market — but it’s probably worth the wait.

Journal Reference: Cristian Mauricio Barreto Pinilla et al, Probiotic Potential and Application of Indigenous Non-Starter Lactic Acid Bacteria in Ripened Short-Aged Cheese, Current Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s00284-024-03729-2