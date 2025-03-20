Facebook

Image credits: Manja Vitolic.

Life with cats is full of mysteries. Why do they suddenly sprint down the hallway at 3 AM? Why do some love cuddles while others barely tolerate your presence? And why, after thousands of years of living alongside humans, do we still know so little about their genetics?

Now, you have a chance to help change that last part. The researchers at Darwin’s Cats, a community science project, are calling on cat lovers everywhere to help solve the genetic puzzles hidden in their feline companions. All it takes is a simple brush of your cat’s fur — no stressful swabs, no blood tests, just the same gentle grooming they already enjoy.

We need to understand cats better

“Cats are one of the least-studied companion animals in genomics, and as a result we are missing out on all that genetics can tell us about their ancestry, behavior, and health,” said Dr. Elinor Karlsson, Chief Scientist at Darwin’s Ark and Director of the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. “That’s why I’m so excited about Darwin’s Cats’ fur-based DNA collection. It’s easy on the cat and easy to scale, making it possible for us to level up cat genetics research.”

Darwin’s Cats was launched in mid-2024 and has already analyzed genetic data from over 3,000 cats. Traditionally, collecting an animal’s DNA required either a cheek swab or, worse, a blood draw — both of which cats tend to resent. Darwin’s Cats is bypassing the battle with claws and fangs by introducing a revolutionary, stress-free method: DNA extraction from fur.

Joining is simple. Any cat owner can sign up for free. You then share details about your cat’s appearance, health, and behavior. Those who wish to go a step further can order a DNA sequencing kit with a tax-deductible $150 donation, which covers the cost of sequencing and analysis. Once 1,000 samples have been processed, participants will receive insights into their cat’s genetic background.

“This is an exciting opportunity for cat lovers to play a pivotal role in scientific discovery,” said Jill Simmons, Darwin’s Ark CEO. “By harnessing the passion and unmatched expertise of thousands of cat owners, we can transform what we know about cats and help them live healthier, happier lives.”

Pets and genetic puzzles

Cats have lived alongside humans for thousands of years, yet they remain, in many ways, an enigma. Unlike dogs, whose domestication was carefully shaped by human breeding, cats largely domesticated themselves. Understanding their genetics could reveal not just the hidden history of our housecats, but also help us figure out ways to keep them healthier for longer.

And while this project is about unraveling feline DNA, it’s also about something bigger: bringing everyday people (and cats) into the world of genetic research. By crowd-sourcing data from thousands of cats, researchers can finally fill the gaps in our understanding of feline evolution and domestication. In short, this study could help cats live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

Researchers who weren’t involved with the study also praised the initiative. A spokesperson for the charity International Cat Care (iCatCare) told The Guardian: “We’re really interested in the collaborative approach of Darwin’s Ark, particularly in encouraging pet owners as community scientists to help advance the collective scientific understanding of cats as a species.”

Dr Jeffrey Schoenebeck, of the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, also welcomed the scheme. “This is an important project that has the potential to improve our understanding of companion animals, the diseases that cause their morbidities, and the very nature of feline domestication,” he said to the Guardian.

Ultimately, Darwin’s Cats isn’t just your average DNA test, it’s mixing major scientific research with community science. If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is the way they are — or just want an excuse to brush them more — this is your chance to turn curiosity into science.