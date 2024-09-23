Facebook

Image credits: Engin Akyurt

Maintaining oral health is an essential part of our overall well-being, but for millions worldwide, periodontal disease is a big problem.

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the tissues surrounding and supporting the teeth, including the gums, ligaments, and bones. It begins with the accumulation of plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, which, if not removed, can harden into tartar, leading to gingivitis, the earliest stage of gum disease. Left untreated, it can progress to periodontitis, where the gums pull away from the teeth, creating pockets that can become infected. This can result in bone loss, tooth mobility, and eventually tooth loss. Periodontal disease has also been linked to systemic health issues, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Although this condition is so pervasive (periodontal disease affects more than 60% of adults over 65 and is the leading cause of tooth loss), it’s often overlooked. Now, researchers may have found natural substances (flavonoid compounds) that can fight this common oral problem.

A team led by researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University is exploring natural solutions for preventing and treating periodontal disease, focusing on substances derived from plant-based compounds. One promising candidate is prunin laurate, a fruit-derived flavonoid compound that has shown considerable antibacterial effects against the periodontal pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Periodontal disease is worse than you may think

Gum disease is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by bacterial infections of the gums. Severe periodontitis affects 11.2% of adults globally, contributing to a range of systemic health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Periodontal disease arises when bacteria like P. gingivalis invade the gingival crevices and establish biofilms on tooth surfaces. These bacterial biofilms are resilient, protecting the bacteria and making them resistant to many traditional oral hygiene products. Although chemical disinfectants are often employed to reduce bacterial load, they can be harsh and uncomfortable for many users.

This is where prunin laurate, a naturally derived flavonoid, comes in. In laboratory studies, prunin laurate inhibited bacterial growth and biofilm formation at concentrations much lower than many traditional antibiotics, without the harsh side effects. For individuals with sensitivity to synthetic disinfectants, especially the elderly and children, this natural compound presents a much-needed alternative.

Compounds found in citrus and coconut could be the solution to oral disease in children and the elderly. Image credits: Osaka Metropolitan University.

According to a recent study published in the Foods journal, prunin laurate was able to inhibit P. gingivalis growth at concentrations as low as 10 µM (micrograms). Additionally, the compound prevented biofilm formation. Most notably, prunin laurate exhibited no cytotoxicity at levels where it actively inhibited bacterial growth, making it safe for human cells​.

This lack of cytotoxicity is important because oral hygiene products come into direct contact with the delicate tissues of the mouth. Irritation from chemical agents in toothpaste and mouthwash can exacerbate existing oral health problems, particularly in vulnerable populations. In fact, many elderly patients, who are disproportionately affected by periodontal disease, struggle to use conventional oral hygiene products due to these harsh ingredients.

Fruits to the rescue

According to my dentist, you should be careful when eating too many fruits. Many fruits are acidic and can wear down your tooth enamel and leave them more vulnerable to cavities. But in this particular case, fruits — or rather, a compound from fruits — can help your teeth.

Prunin laurate is derived from prunin, a flavonoid primarily found in citrus fruits. Prunin itself is most commonly sourced from the peels of grapefruits. Several citrus fruits, particularly grapefruits, contain prunin in significant quantities (especially when immature), and prunin laurate is created by chemically modifying prunin with lauric acid to enhance its antibacterial properties.

So this is a natural substance and unlike chemical disinfectants that can disrupt the mouth’s natural flora, prunin laurate offers a gentler approach, maintaining bacterial balance while targeting harmful pathogens.

Moreover, prunin laurate appears to help prevent alveolar bone resorption, a hallmark of advanced periodontal disease. In mouse models, animals treated with prunin laurate exhibited less bone loss around the teeth, suggesting that the compound could protect against one of the most severe consequences of gum disease​.

Natural, gentle oral care

The researchers say this compound would be able to easily find its way to the market.

The global push towards natural, sustainable health solutions is reflected in the growing interest in prunin laurate. As an ingredient derived from plant-based sources, it fits with the shift away from synthetic chemicals and towards a more holistic approach to health. Natural products are becoming increasingly popular, not only because they are perceived as safer but also because they align with a desire for sustainable and environmentally friendly healthcare options.

Incorporating prunin laurate into everyday oral care could also address another major issue: compliance. People are more likely to use products that are gentle and easy to tolerate. Given that regular use of antimicrobial products is essential for managing periodontal disease, offering a solution that minimizes irritation while effectively targeting harmful bacteria could encourage better oral hygiene habits across all age groups.

But there’s still a lot of work to do.

While prunin laurate and similar compounds show tremendous promise, there is still much to learn about their full potential in human populations. Most of the current research has been conducted in laboratory settings or animal models, and more clinical trials are needed to confirm the effectiveness of these compounds in humans.

Journal Reference: Erika Wada, Chiharu Ito, Mai Shinohara, Satoshi Handa, Miki Maetani, Mayo Yasugi, Masami Miyake, Tatsuji Sakamoto, Ayaka Yazawa, Shigeki Kamitani. Prunin Laurate Derived from Natural Substances Shows Antibacterial Activity against the Periodontal Pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis. Foods, 2024; 13 (12): 1917 DOI: 10.3390/foods13121917