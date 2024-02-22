When exactly should you change your toothbrush? Image credits: Castor Stock

We’ve all found ourselves in this situation — no need to be shy. Now and then, we get a bit lax (read: forgetful) with our oral hygiene habits. Some skip the nightly brush, while others find themselves finicky with flossing. If you’re anything like me, parting with your toothbrush is a skill you haven’t quite mastered. Regardless of how you use your toothbrush, one undeniable truth remains — toothbrushes aren’t designed to last forever. At some point, we’ve got to bid them farewell. But the question lingers: when exactly should we do that?

Manufacturers typically advise changing your brushes every three to four months, but let’s be honest — they do have a horse in this race; they’re the ones who make these products, so we can suspect them of a vested interest in having people changing toothbrushes more often. So, let’s put this once-in-three-months shtick to the real test — let’s see what the experts say.

What do the experts say?

Regardless of when you dispose of your toothbrush, all experts agree on one thing—oral hygiene is no disposable matter. While speaking to CNBC Make It, Dr. Michelle Kelman, a faculty member at the UCLA School of Dentistry, emphasized the significance of oral hygiene. She stressed the importance of taking care of your teeth, gums, and tongue as parts of your body, rather than treating them as mere addendums.

“You have to remember that oral medicine is a part of medicine, and that’s something that’s forgotten. Dentistry tends to be treated like that thing on the side,” said Dr. Kelman.

Oral health is a vital component of overall well-being. Image credits: Karolina Grabowska

According to Dr. Kelman, the key is not adhering strictly to a three-month rule for changing your toothbrush but rather paying attention to details. For instance, if you’re an aggressive brusher (like myself), your toothbrush might not last the full three months. It’s better to assess the condition of your bristles and replace your toothbrush accordingly, rather than rigidly sticking to a fixed schedule.

This way, you also get the best bang for your buck. Persisting with a worn-out toothbrush is a recipe for disaster though. Even though you religiously brush for two minutes, twice a day, your bristles just don’t have it in them anymore. Chances are, you’re still walking around with plaque, germs, and gunk in your mouth.

So, don’t mark it on your calendar. Just check the conditions of your bristles. If they’re frayed, head to the drugstore and pick up another one. In Dr. Kelman’s own words:

“When in doubt, you need to look at the bristles,” explained Kelman to CNBC’s Making It.

Here’s how often you should replace your toothbrush according to various professional organizations and dental healthcare authorities:

The American Dental Association (ADA) says in its statement on toothbrush care that “most toothbrushes should be replaced approximately every 3-4 months.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises on their oral health page to “replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed.”

According to the Dentistry of West Bend, “the typical recommendation is to replace a regular, manual toothbrush every three to four months.”

The Australian Dental Association (ADA) recommends switching to a new toothbrush every three months.

Clinical research shows that a new toothbrush can remove more plaque than one that’s worn out, ensuring that your brush is working its hardest to help keep your teeth clean and healthy.

Signs it’s time to replace your toothbrush sooner:

Frayed or flattened bristles: When the bristles lose their shape and become flimsy, they can’t clean your teeth effectively.

When the bristles lose their shape and become flimsy, they can’t clean your teeth effectively. Visible discoloration or mold: This indicates bacterial growth, which is unhealthy.

What kind of brush should you get?

There’s no shortage of toothbrush options in the world, but which one to pick? Look for stamps of approval. Seek products compliant with relevant standards or approved by reputable dental associations. Brushes stamped with ISO, CE, or ADA markings indicate adherence to international standards or dental association approvals. Depending on where you live, you might want to look up the standard most applicable for you. If you spot any of these markings, you’re good to go.

Which one should you get? Image credits: Photo by Anna Shvets.

In general, you can trust medium-to-soft bristled toothbrushes. Medium bristles excel at biofilm removal, while soft-bristled brushes are associated with a reduced risk of developing gingivitis, making them reliable choices. However, as your concerns become more specific, such as focusing on plaque removal, it’s advisable to consult with your dentist for personalized recommendations. For instance, when addressing plaque removal, the angle of bristle arrangement becomes crucial, not just the bristle texture. In such cases, your dental hygienist or dentist may suggest opting for a multi-level or angled brush for optimal effectiveness.

Again, as with replacing them, choosing a toothbrush ultimately comes down to personal preference. If there is any one rule, it is to buy certified products with medium to soft, and even extra-soft bristles that cater to both your teeth and gums. According to Dr. Edmond R. Hewlet, a faculty member at the UCLA School of Dentistry, the key is to ensure that “you’re getting your teeth clean, and then you’re going to want to use it again,” as he shared with the Washington Post.

Manual versus electric: does it matter?

While electric brushes have outperformed manual ones in a few studies, experts agree you shouldn’t necessarily shell out for them. Especially if you don’t need them. The average electric toothbrush ranges anywhere between $20 to $50, with the high-range ones selling for as much as $200 or even more — I mean, they have Bluetooth. Normal “manual” brushes? You can find those for as cheap as a dollar or so.

Electric brushes are great for those who need them. For instance, if you’ve got braces, or if you’re someone with dexterity issues; an electric brush can make a world of difference. However, most experts seem to agree that the real-life impact of switching from electric to manual can be replicated by working on the technique.

Do you really need an electric toothbrush? Image via Wiki Commons.

Dr. Tien Jiang, a prosthodontist at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, emphasized the crucial role of technique in an interview with Harvard Health.

“You might have a brush that does all the work for you. But if you don’t have an excellent brushing technique, you’ll miss plaque, even with an electric toothbrush,” elucidated Dr. Jiang.

Focus on technique

Be kind to your teeth. Often, people mistakenly associate aggressive brushing with good oral health and forcefully ram their brushes into their teeth. Eventually, this causes more harm than good, inadvertently damaging the gums. Instead, opt for a gentle approach.

Consider dividing your mouth into four quadrants, allocating 30 seconds to each. This way, you ensure cleaning every nook and cranny of your mouth. It’s also a clever trick to combat boredom and distractions because, let’s face it, those two minutes feel like an eternity.

Instead of leaning on force, consider adjusting your toothbrush at different angles. As Dr. Jiang emphasizes, angles are a crucial element of effective technique.

“The bristles should be aimed toward the gums where they meet the teeth, a junction where plaque and calculus collect. You don’t want the bristles to be perpendicular to your teeth, at a 90-degree angle, but angled, at a 45-degree angle,” elaborated Dr. Jiang.

How to take care of your toothbrush

Oral hygiene doesn’t end with flossing and brushing; you also need to store your toothbrush properly. For instance, always place your brushes in an upright manner. This helps facilitate quicker air-drying, preventing bacterial growth and all kinds of other nasty stuff. Now, here are a few other general tips to follow:

Don’t share!: This one’s a bit obvious but needs saying. Never share personal toothbrushes. It’s not cute or hygienic; just don’t. Ventilation: Don’t cover your toothbrush, at least not in a completely air-tight container. Although it may seem like a good idea, a stuffy environment can foster bacterial growth instead of inhibiting it. The CDC recommends keeping your toothbrush in a location with adequate airflow and, preferably, in its glass or holder. Keep it separate: If you share a washroom with someone, ensure you keep your brushes separate from one another to prevent any possibility of cross-contamination. Don’t go overboard: Hygiene practices are good, but hypochondriac tendencies are not. Running your brush under water and rinsing it off after every use is sufficient. Avoid attempting to disinfect it using dishwasher or mouthwash solutions, and there’s no need to dry it in microwaves or expose it to UV light. A good ol’ wash is enough.

The big question: Do you really need a new toothbrush if you’re sick?

In a 2013 study, researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston sought to answer the question of whether you could potentially contract strep (again) from your toothbrush. Conducting two sets of experiments, the first in laboratory conditions, revealed that all brushes, including two control brushes kept separate, tested positive for the presence of Group A Streptococcus (GAS).

In the second experiment, conducted in real-world conditions, the researchers sampled 14 patients with strep, 13 patients with a sore throat (but no strep), and 27 healthy patients without a sore throat or strep. Participants were instructed to brush their teeth, and the researchers monitored the brushes for any signs of bacteria growth. Surprisingly, only one of the brushes cultured the GAS bacterium. Notably, this particular brush did not belong to any participants with strep or a sore throat; instead, it was from one of the healthy participants!

Dr. Judith L. Rowen, co-author of the study and a faculty member of pediatrics in the Department of Pediatrics at UTMB, concluded that their findings support a straightforward conclusion: it isn’t the end of the world if you forget to toss your brush after strep. Contracting strep again is far from guaranteed. In her own words, Dr. Rowen says “it is probably unnecessary to throw away your toothbrush after a diagnosis of strep throat”.

