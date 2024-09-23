Facebook

When you think of the environmental challenges facing the planet, moving houses probably doesn’t come to mind. But that transition from one place to another—whether it’s across town or across the country—comes with a surprisingly heavy environmental footprint. And it’s one that most of us never notice.

Every year, millions of Americans move. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 27 million people moved in 2022 alone. Each of these relocations leaves an ecological mark—whether it’s from the fuel burned by moving trucks, the mountains of packing materials used, or the old furniture sent to landfills. The total carbon cost of moving is a sum of small actions that add up over time.

The Culprit: Moving Materials and Transportation

Start with boxes. The cardboard used to pack belongings often comes from newly cut trees. While cardboard is recyclable, only a fraction of it makes its way back into production. Bubble wrap, plastic tape, and Styrofoam packing peanuts—ubiquitous items during any move—are typically made from non-renewable petroleum products and take decades or centuries to decompose in landfills.

Then there’s transportation. Moving trucks guzzle fuel, and longer trips burn through even more. A single cross-country move by truck can emit hundreds of pounds of carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change.

And that’s not all. Old furniture, mattresses, and appliances frequently get tossed during a move. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that Americans throw away roughly 9 million tons of furniture annually, much of it as a result of relocating. These items often contain chemicals and materials that leach into the soil and air, further degrading the environment.

How to Make Moving Greener

The good news is that it’s possible to move in a more eco-friendly way. Here are some steps you can take to reduce the environmental impact of your next move.

1. Use Recycled and Reusable Packing Materials

Opt for boxes made from recycled cardboard, or better yet, rent reusable plastic moving bins. Many companies now offer these bins for rent, allowing you to avoid wasteful single-use boxes altogether. If you must use tape, try to select one made from biodegradable materials. Instead of bubble wrap, consider packing your fragile items with old newspapers or reusable cloth.

2. Declutter Sustainably

Moving is a great opportunity to get rid of things you no longer need, but that doesn’t mean tossing them in the trash. Donate usable furniture, clothing, and household goods to charities or resale shops. For items that can’t be donated, look into recycling programs. Many cities now offer special recycling for electronics and old mattresses, ensuring that they don’t end up in a landfill.

As you sift through your belongings, create three piles: keep, discard, and donate. Good-condition items can find new homes through local charities. Not only does this help reduce waste, but it also benefits those in need. Recycling items like old electronics can further minimize your environmental footprint. Small actions like these add up.

3. Plan Transportation Wisely

When hiring a moving company, ask about their fuel efficiency policies. Some companies now offer hybrid trucks or offset their carbon emissions. If you’re moving locally, consider making fewer trips by consolidating loads or renting a smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicle.

When considering movers, look for companies with certifications or memberships in environmental programs—it’s a sign they’re committed to sustainable practices.

4. Offset Your Carbon Footprint

For those concerned about their environmental impact, carbon offsets offer a way to balance emissions. Many organizations provide services that calculate the carbon footprint of a move and allow you to invest in renewable energy projects or tree-planting initiatives to offset the emissions.

If offsetting emissions sounds unfamiliar, it’s a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. By investing in projects that capture or reduce carbon emissions, such as renewable energy or reforestation, you can balance out the environmental impact of your move.

5. Sustainable Practices Don’t End at the Door

Once you’ve arrived at your new home, the eco-friendly habits shouldn’t stop. Reuse packing materials, recycle what you can, and opt for sustainable home goods when possible. Even small actions, like using energy-efficient appliances or adjusting your thermostat, contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Moving Forward

Reducing the environmental cost of moving isn’t just good for the planet—it can also save you money and time. Reusable packing materials, decluttering, and efficient transportation mean fewer things to move and less waste to dispose of.

The next time you prepare to move, remember: small changes can make a big difference.