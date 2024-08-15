Facebook

Images like this one often make the rounds when it comes to meteor showers. However, these are long-exposure photos — they capture all the meteors over a longer period of time. Image via Wikimedia.

The Perseids peak this week creating a dazzling display in the sky that can be observed by millions. But if you’ve not seen the Perseids (or other meteor showers) before, it’s hard to know what to expect.

Meteor showers appear as bright streaks of light darting across the night sky, often described as “shooting stars.” These meteors, originating from tiny particles of space debris entering Earth’s atmosphere, leave behind glowing trails that can vary in color. They are typically white or yellow but occasionally glow green, blue, or red.

During a meteor shower, these streaks seem to radiate from a specific point in the sky, known as the radiant. However, the meteors can be seen all across the sky, not just near the radiant.

The number of meteors you can see during a shower varies greatly depending on the specific meteor shower, the time of night, and the viewing conditions. Sometimes, you can get dozens of streaks in an hour, otherwise, you can spend hours without seeing a clear one. Here’s what you need to know.

Although spectacular arrays do happen, you’re more likely to see something like this: a quick white-ish streak on the night sky. Image credits: Wilson Lam.

Predicting meteor showers

You can see individual meteors on any clear night, if you’re lucky enough, but meteor showers are different. They occur at predictable times each year, with some showers producing hundreds of meteors per hour at their peak. These events have fascinated humans for centuries, with many cultures attaching significant myths and legends to them.

The most obvious and striking feature of a meteor shower is, of course, the meteors. Each meteor is a tiny fragment of space debris, usually no larger than a pebble, that burns up as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. As it does so, it creates a bright streak of light across the sky. The colour of the streak depends on the composition of the meteoroid.

In the case of the Perseids, for instance, you’ll often see a distinctive green-yellow-red streak. This is fairly common — the colour is produced by different metals burning as they enter our atmosphere.

Longer exposure image of the Perseids. Note the different colors as the meteors burn. Image credits: David Kingham.

The Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular meteor showers of the year. Occurring annually from mid-July to late August, the Perseids reach their peak around August 11th to 13th, when the shower can produce up to 100 meteors per hour. This makes it one of the most prolific meteor showers, offering a stunning show for stargazers.

The Perseids are named after the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to radiate. However, you don’t need to find Perseus in the sky to enjoy the show—the meteors can be seen streaking across the entire sky. The radiant point in Perseus is simply where the paths of the meteors appear to converge if traced backward.

What sets the Perseids apart is not just their frequency but also their brightness. Many of the meteors are particularly bright, with a good number leaving long, lingering trails that can last for several seconds. These trails, known as “persistent trains,” are created by the ionized gas left in the wake of the meteor as it burns up in the atmosphere.

Longer exposure image of the Perseids. Image via Preethi / Deviantart.

Viewing the Perseids requires minimal equipment — you just need a clear, dark sky and a bit of patience. The shower is best seen after midnight, when the radiant is higher in the sky, but meteors can be spotted throughout the night. Because of its timing in August, the Perseids are often enjoyed during warm summer nights — which also makes it a favorite for many stargazers.

Other famous meteor showers

The Perseids are the most famous, but not the only meteor shower. As we mentioned, several meteor showers throughout the year are actually exciting and quite predictable.

The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-December, is also one of the most active showers of the year. With rates often exceeding 100 meteors per hour, the Geminids are known for their bright, multicolored meteors. Unlike many other showers, the Geminids are associated with an asteroid rather than a comet — the asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, which is thought to be an Apollo asteroid with a “rock comet” orbit. This would make the Geminids, together with the Quadrantids, the only major meteor showers not originating from a comet.

The Leonid meteor shower, which peaks in November, is famous for its potential to produce meteor storms. While most years, the Leonids produce a modest number of meteors, they have occasionally produced thousands of meteors per hour, creating a spectacular display.

Sometimes, the meteor happens so fast you can barely see it. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

How to prepare for a meteor shower

To get the most out of a meteor shower, choosing the right time and location is crucial. Meteor showers are typically best viewed during their peak, which often occurs in the early hours of the morning when the sky is darkest, and the radiant point is highest. Check the forecast for clear skies, as cloud cover can obscure the view. However, some non-peak days can also have spectacular displays. Look for news and any recent announcements.

The best viewing spots are away from city lights — rural areas or designated dark-sky reserves offer the best chance of seeing a high number of meteors. Even just a bit of lighting or the moon can be detrimental.

No special equipment is needed to enjoy a meteor shower, but some simple preparations can enhance the experience. Since you’ll be outside for an extended period, bring a comfortable chair, blanket, or sleeping bag to relax and stay warm. A reclining chair is ideal as it allows you to look up at the sky without straining your neck. Dress warmly, especially if you’re watching in cooler months, and consider bringing a thermos of hot drinks to stay comfortable. A red flashlight can be helpful for moving around without ruining your night vision.

The best approach is to relax, enjoy the quiet of the night, and let the sky put on its show. Even if the meteors are sparse, the experience of being out under the stars is its own reward.

