ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeidler.

The holiday spirit isn’t just limited to Earth! NASA and ESA have released new images filled of cosmic Christmas cheer. The space agencies released a new composite image of the star cluster NGC 602, located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The image combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

The JWST data highlights the ring-like outline of the “wreath” while the Chandra X-ray observations (highlighted in red) capture the glow of the young, massive stars within the cluster. These energetic stars light up the wreath with high-energy emissions, creating a stunning cosmic holiday ornament.

Composite x-ray/optical/infrared image. Image credits: NASA/CXC/Univ. Potsdam/L. Oskinova, et al.

NGC 602 is a young, open star cluster discovered by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop in 1826. It is embedded in a nebula known as N90, where radiation and shock waves from the cluster’s stars have swept away surrounding gas and dust. This process has triggered the formation of new stars in dense ridges of the nebula, often referred to as “elephant trunks.”

The region is of particular interest to astronomers due to its relative isolation in the Small Magellanic Cloud, allowing for a more precise study of its chemical and stellar properties.

A Christmas Tree in Outer Space

Image source, NASA/CXC/SAO/L.Frattare/K.Arcand/M.Clow.

NASA also spotlighted a cluster in the NGC 2264, affectionately known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster.” This grouping of young stars, located in the Monoceros constellation, resembles a holiday tree adorned with lights.

Infrared data from space telescopes highlight the gas in the surrounding nebula in green, looking like the shape of a Christmas tree. The bright stars within are rendered in white and blue, evoking twinkling baubles and fairy lights. This cluster is situated about 2,300 light-years from Earth and forms part of a larger designation that includes the Cone Nebula, Snowflake Cluster, and Fox Fur Nebula.

An infrared Spitzer Space Telescope image of NGC 2264. NGC 2264 is the location where the Cone Nebula, the Stellar Snowflake Cluster and the Christmas Tree Cluster have formed in this emission nebula.

NASA and ESA have provided us a glimpse on how the universe celebrates its own holiday magic. While the resemblance to Christmas decorations is coincidental, it doesn’t make these images any less awe-inspiring. These clusters might be thousands or even millions of light-years away, yet they remind us of the celebrations in our very houses. We’re made of star stuff, and we tend to see a bit of ourselves in the cosmos as well.

Happy holidays, from our galaxy to yours!