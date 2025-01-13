Facebook

Nestled within sandstone cliffs south of Paris, the Ségognole 3 shelter is part of a network of over 2,000 engraved sites in the region. This particular cave stands out due to its intricate carvings, including a horse engraving linked to symbolic representations of female anatomy. But what makes this site unique is its a unique map. The map was carved in the cave floor and represents a complex water-flow system.

Archaeologists believe this could be an ancient hydrological masterpiece — possibly the world’s first 3D model of a watercourse.

Geographic features are marked in yellow, while the flow of water is marked with blue arrows. Image courtesy of Dr Anthony Milnes.

The cave features several remarkable artifacts, including two engraved horses on the sloping wall. They were chiselled into sandstone on the sides of a triangle. This isn’t any ordinary triangle, either — the markings were cut to look like a female pelvis, complete with thighs and hips and a channel right through the middle carrying rainfall. But as remarkable as this is, the map is even more spectacular.

“The accuracy of the drawing of this hydrographical network reveals a remarkable capacity for abstract thinking in those who drew it and in those for whom it was intended,” writes the team in the study.

Ice Age Geographers

The ancient geographers worked with what they had. They modified and adapted existing cracks and miniature canals to fit their representation of the nearby area. Using natural fractures and depressions, they created basins, grooves, and spillways to manage water flow. They also had to invert the sides of the surrounding valley, probably to fit with the natural slope of the cave floor, but the map is almost definitely a cartographical representation.

A part of the network of features sculpted by the ancient geographers. Image courtesy of Dr Anthony Milnes.

The arrangement was likely symbolic, tied to fertility or other rituals. Still, it served a practical purpose, transforming the shelter into a miniature model of the surrounding hydrological landscape. The entire shelter itself may have been used for teaching or ceremonial purposes, possibly demonstrating water dynamics to a small group. The design’s precision suggests it could have been activated during specific weather events, reinforcing its ritual significance.

Complex and Intentional

“Rather than a geographical representation or a map of the proximal landscape, the engraved gallery floor in Ségognole 3 appears to be a representation of the spatial relationships of landscape features and may be considered a miniature of the natural features and their relationships in the adjoining landscape,” explain the authors.

Image courtesy of Dr Anthony Milnes.

Researchers used advanced geomorphological analysis to distinguish between natural and anthropogenic features. The results confirmed that the modifications were intentional, suggesting early humans had a remarkable understanding of water management. The ability to redirect water is a hallmark of agriculture, which makes it all the more remarkable as this was happening well into the Ice Age.

This would have taken a lot of work to shape up, so it’s unlikely to be the work of a bored cave dweller or something like that. This all hints towards the intentional creation of the 3D map, which “reveals a remarkable capacity for abstract thinking in those who drew it and in those for whom it was intended.”

Of course, there’s always a fair bit of uncertainty with this type of artifact. “Any interpretation of prehistoric carvings is always subject to caution,” the researchers admit. However, it seems to imply a profound understanding of their environment. This site pushes the boundaries of what we thought was possible for societies over 20,000 years ago.

The study was published in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology.