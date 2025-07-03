This image, taken with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), shows the supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5. (Credit: ESO)

Astronomers peering into the Large Magellanic Cloud have caught a white-dwarf crime scene in the act of giving up its secrets about how it exploded…twice. The remnants, catalogued as SNR 0509-67.5, are located approximately 160,000 light-years from Earth and measure roughly 23 light-years across, forming a glowing sphere that resembles a soap bubble drifting through space. It’s the first time that astronomers have gained visual proof of a double stellar explosion.

The shattered star at the center was once a white dwarf, a stellar ember no larger than Earth, yet almost as heavy as the Sun. Standard textbooks say such dwarfs need to fatten up to 1.4 solar masses — the Chandrasekhar limit — before runaway fusion turns them into Type Ia supernovae.

“The explosions of white dwarfs play a crucial role in astronomy,” says Priyam Das, a PhD student at the University of New South Wales, Canberra, Australia, who led the study published in Nature Astronomy.”

New evidence now suggests that the white dwarf in SNR 0509 did not wait for the Chandrasekhar limit. Instead, it pulled off an early “double detonation”: A brief helium flare on its surface that kicked off a second, deeper blast in the carbon-oxygen core. The chain reaction ripped the star apart even though its mass only hovered near one solar mass.

To test the double-detonation idea, a multinational team aimed the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO’s Very Large Telescope at the remnant.

By spreading the light from each pixel into a spectrum, MUSE acts like a chemical CT scan. The team discovered two bright rings composed of ionized calcium, with a sulfur ring sandwiched between them. Computer models predict exactly this layout for a double-detonation: The outer calcium ring comes from the thin helium shell that went off first, while the inner ring marks material cooked during the core blast; lighter sulfur naturally ends up in between.

Nothing else in the supernova playbook leaves that pattern. In a single Chandrasekhar-mass detonation, the inner layers stay opaque for months, smearing elemental boundaries. In a head-on collision between two dwarfs, the debris clouds mix, erasing any neat rings. Seeing separate shells of calcium is something akin to finding fingerprints at the scene.

“(These results show) a clear indication that white dwarfs can explode well before they reach the famous Chandrasekhar mass limit, and that the ‘double-detonation’ mechanism does indeed occur in nature,” said Ivo Seitenzahl, who led the observations at Germany’s Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies.

Type Ia supernovae serve as “standard candles,” helping astronomers measure distances across the Universe. Yet no two explosions shine with exactly the same power; observers must correct the light curves before turning them into tape measures. Double detonations insert a new wrinkle into that calibration. Because the star explodes earlier, its ejecta mass, energy budget, and mix of elements differ from the textbook blast. Including this pathway in models should refine distance estimates and clarify the rate at which space itself is expanding.

Type Ia blasts forge more than half the iron in the Milky Way, including most iron on Earth and even that in your blood. They also seed galaxies with nickel, chromium, calcium and other heavy atoms. A sub-Chandrasekhar detonation produces slightly different proportions of those elements, changing the recipe for future generations of stars and planets. The clean calcium rings in SNR 0509 show that even modest-mass dwarfs can turn into efficient element factories once the helium cap lights up.

The VLT snapshot is visually appealing. A crimson bubble, lightly rippled, floats against a sprinkle of blue-white background stars recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope. The shock front races outward at more than 11 million miles per hour, while a reverse shock ploughs back into the debris, exciting the atoms that reveal the double shell.

How many other doubles lurk out there?

SNR 0509-67.5 is the first clear case, but likely not the last. The Magellanic Clouds and the Milky Way harbor several young Type Ia remnants ripe for similar scans. MUSE already sits on the VLT, and larger integral-field spectrographs will soon come online on the Extremely Large Telescope. If more twin calcium rings show up, researchers can estimate how often double detonations occur. If they remain rare, the classic high-mass pathway keeps center stage. Either result moves the field forward.

For decades, astronomers debated whether thin-shell helium flashes could really trigger stellar self-destruction. Simulations said yes but lacked the resolution to prove it; early observations of active supernovae could not peer through the opaque inner layers. Time, patience and a sharp instrument have now settled the argument.