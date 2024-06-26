Facebook

A modern reconstruction of the Roman caliga, which may have been similar to the find in Oberstimm.

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman sandal near an ancient military fort in Oberstimm, Germany. The highly rare find provides a unique glimpse into the military equipment used by the famous legionaries.

The only remnants of the leather shoe were its sole and some well-preserved nails, Live Science reported. Researchers analyzed these using X-rays, which revealed the shoe to be a caliga. This type of heavy-duty, hobnailed sandal was part of the standard uniform issued to Roman legionary soldiers and auxiliaries around that time. The nails in the sole provided traction for marching soldiers.

Researchers unearthed the ancient military-style footwear during an excavation at a civilian settlement on the outskirts of the Roman military fort. The settlement dates back to between A.D. 60 and 130, according to the Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation (BLfD).

Caligae were designed to protect soldiers from blisters and trench foot. This footwear typically had a thick sole consisting of several layers of goat, sheep, or cow skin. It was also studded with iron or copper studs (clavi caligarii). This solid sole guaranteed the stability and durability of the footwear. Straps covering the instep and the lower leg secured the sandals in place on the feet.

The 2,000-year-old caligae found in Oberstimm. Credit: Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation.

Interestingly, the third Roman emperor, Caligula, got his nickname from the small caligae he wore as a boy among his father’s soldiers. Caligula (born Gaius Caesar) literally means “little boot”, a rather benign nickname for the infamous leader. Even now, Caligula retains his reputation for cruelty and erratic behavior — although the ‘mad emperor’ never made his horse a consul; that’s a myth.

By the end of the first century A.D., the Roman army began transitioning to enclosed boots known as calcei. You can think of caligae as sandals and calcei as shoes. This shift was driven by the need for greater protection and durability in diverse and harsher climates as the empire expanded across the continent’s varied terrains.

An example of a reconstructed calceus. Credit: Imperium Romanum.

In addition to the sandal, work at Oberstimm revealed food scraps, pottery, a sickle, and various costume components. These artifacts collectively provide a richer understanding of daily life in this ancient community.

“So-called caligae were mainly worn by Roman soldiers during the Roman Empire,” Amira Adaileh, a consultant at the BLfD, said in the statement. “The find makes it clear that the practices, lifestyles and clothing that the Romans brought with them to Bavaria were adopted by the local people.”

