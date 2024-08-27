Facebook

The amazing dodecahedron that was recently found in Britain. Credit: Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group.

In the serene countryside of Norton Disney, England, amateur archaeologists have unearthed a puzzle from the Roman era. During their two-week archaeological dig, they came across a Roman dodecahedron, an artifact shrouded in mystery. It’s one of over 130 such artifacts previously found across Europe and the latest of only 33 such devices ever found in Roman Britain.

They all look very much the same, although each is unique in its own way. Despite years of research, their purpose remains baffling to scientists.

Even though the exact purpose of these Roman constructs is elusive, they’re still significant. The find was made by Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, a team of enthusiastic volunteers who were using metal detectors to hunt for buried Roman coins. Richard Parker, the group’s secretary, described the dodecahedron as “the find of a lifetime.” Remarkably well-preserved and undamaged, this 12-sided metal object has survived 1,700 years buried in the soil.

The dodecahedron, resembling a grapefruit in size and made of copper alloy, stands out with its 12 flat pentagonal faces, each featuring circular cut-outs and corner studs. Unlike most other dodecahedrons that are fragmented, this particular artifact is intact and excellently preserved. Another unique feature is that this recently unearthed one is slightly larger than other dodecahedrons that have been found, although they all fit in a person’s palm.

Credit: Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group.

Some suggest they were used as religious objects, perhaps connected to astrology or even as talismans to ward off evil spirits. Others propose a more utilitarian role: could they have been tools for knitting, weaving, or measuring distances? The diversity of hole sizes has also led to speculation about their use as a calendar in determining optimal sowing dates for agricultural purposes.

Yet, none of these theories have been conclusively proven. These artifacts, some dating back to the first century C.E., lack historical references. No one in Antiquity wrote about them or drew sketches or paintings depicting such objects, hence the enigma.

The notion that the dodecahedrons were used for surveying to measure distance seems the least likely as every device found thus far lacks standardization. But that’s not to say that it was just made for show.

Credit: Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group.

“A huge amount of time, energy and skill was taken to create our dodecahedron, so it was not used for mundane purposes, especially when alternative materials are available that would achieve the same purpose. The most likely use we think is for ritual and religious purposes,” the group wrote in a blog post. “Roman society was full of superstition, something experienced on a daily basis. A potential link with local religious practice is our current working theory. More investigation is required though.” The Norton Disney dodecahedron has been on display since May at the at the National Civil War Centre, Newark Museum, where it has drawn over 15,000 visitors to the museum. Jenny Gleadell, the exhibitions officer at Lincoln Museum, attributes its popularity to its mysterious nature. Amber Macey/BBC. “People are intrigued because we simply don’t know what it is,” she remarked for the BBC. This air of uncertainty surrounding the dodecahedron seems to fuel fascination, encouraging visitors to come up with their own theories. Its recent feature on the television program “Digging for Britain” added to its mystique. Professor Alice Roberts, the show’s presenter, described it as “one of the greatest, most mysterious archaeological objects” she had ever examined. This exposure has only amplified public interest. Given its popularity, the museum said it had now reached an agreement to keep the artefact on display until at least October. This article originally appeared in March 2024 and was updated with new information.

