If you work at a computer, in this day and age, there’s no excuse for a bad keyboard. There’s no excuse for a mediocre keyboard, either. If you spend a lot of time typing, a keyboard can not only make it more comfortable, but help you save time by getting the job done just a bit faster.

The Epomaker Shadow X is definitely one of those good keyboards. It gets all the essentials right and feels very pleasant to type on. It’s also a very aesthetic mechanical keyboard. If you like compact keyboards (without the Numpad), it’s one of the best options out there for the price tag ($86). Here’s why I say that.

Image credits: Epomaker.

I spend a significant portion of my time on the keyboard — I’ve done it for years. Sometimes, it’s a desktop computer; other times, it’s a laptop. But while I’ve had various laptops, and some had excellent keyboards, there’s something about a proper, mechanical keyboard that just feels so much better to me. It feels much more comfortable and I also tend to make fewer typing mistakes on a good keyboard.

But there’s a million keyboards on the market, and it’s not always easy to find the good ones. We were offered a review product and tested it extensively.

An aesthetic keyboard

EPOMAKER Shadow-X Gasket Mechanical Keyboard, Hot Swappable 2.4ghz/Bluetooth/USB-C Wired Wireless Gaming Keyboard, with Screen, 3000mAh Battery, Poron Foam, Silicon Pad, NKRO, RGB for Gaming/Office 【Introduction of EPOMAKER Shadow-X Keyboard】 Inspired by the contrast between darkness and light, the keyboard showcases a stylish blend of mysterious black tones and stunning RGB lighting. With a focus on precision and comfort, the Shadow-X Keyboard is crafted to deliver an exceptional typing experience. It represents a visionary approach that pushes the boundaries of functionality and aesthetics, merging technology and art seamlessly

【Intuitive Color Screen and Metal Rotary Knob】Stay in control with the intuitive 1.06-inch color screen and the sleek metal rotary knob. The screen displays important settings at a glance, while the knob offers precise control and effortless navigation, making your typing experience more efficient and enjoyable

【Gasket-Mount Mechanical Keyboard】EPOMAKER Shadow-X is a gasket-mount keyboard with Poron sandwich layer and bottom silicone pad to achieve an ultimate soft and smooth typing experience. Pre-lubed stabilizer and switch pad are added to enrich performance. With gasket structure design, typing feel is greatly improved, noise is maximally reduced, and stability is enhanced. Every keystroke is a joy to behold as you experience unparalleled comfort and precision, making long typing sessions a breeze

I’ve worked in airport corners, crowded cafes, and in the park. I can work pretty much anywhere. But if I have the choice, I like my workspace to look nice, and an aesthetic keyboard can go a long way for this.

Now, different people like different keyboard aesthetics, and the Epomaker Shadow X comes in a few different color themes. There’s a more “serious” black and grey one, a green one, a purple one — I got the purple one.

I really dig the sleek type of aesthetic; it’s not the most edgy or expansive design (which I like), but it’s not boring, either (which I also like). All in all, I’d say it strikes a good visual balance and should fit with any type of aesthetic. It’s also fully customizable (hot-swappable) so you can change the keypads with different ones. The lighting of the keys (also customizable) also gives it a pleasant feel, particularly if you like to work in darker environments.

Image credits: Andrei Mihai / ZME Science.

The keyboard also has a small screen on the right side that shows the date and battery, as well as a few other details. I find the battery display very useful, but I found myself not really using the rest of the display so much. There’s also an adjustable knob that controls three modes that can be customized.

The screen as I turned on the keyboard (before syncing setting up the date — don’t worry, we’re not in the year 2000). Image credits: Andrei Mihai / ZME Science.

Its compact layout not only saves desk space but also enhances portability, making it a versatile choice for both home and office environments. Overall, I’d say the Epomaker Shadow X nails the sleek, minimalist-but-appealing look.

Solid build

Image credits: Andrei Mihai / ZME Science.

Lots of keyboards look good, but a good keyboard is all about the quality of the build. Here too, Epomaker did a good job.

Crafted from high-quality materials, the keyboard promises durability and a premium feel. The chassis feels robust and sturdy, but is not clunky. is constructed from a robust aluminum alloy, providing a sturdy frame that resists flexing and bending. The keycaps are made of a type of plastic called PBT, that feels good and ensures that the key legends won’t fade over time, even with heavy use.

Overall, the typing experience is very pleasant. As far as mechanical keyboards, it’s pretty quiet, but it still has that satisfying “clank” sound when you type. It feels fast but is not prone to mistyping. Actually, I’m not sure what it is about it, but as a fast typer who often makes mistakes and presses backspace dozens of times per hour, this keyboard feels really safe to type on.

The keypads strike a good balance of being firm but not hard to push on. To me, that’s a rare and difficult balance to strike.

Connectivity and customization

9.5 EPOMAKER Shadow-X Verdict: A great keyboard. Excellent typing feel

Excellent typing feel Good connectivity and latency

Good connectivity and latency Pleasant aesthetics No numpad, which some might find annoying

The keyboard can work both wired (USB-C) and wireless. In wireless mode, either Bluetooth (up to 5.0) or 2.4GHz can be chosen, allowing you to focus on your work or gaming sessions without interruptions.

Interaction has been a long-time challenge for wireless keyboards. As someone who sometimes plays fast-paced games, a connectivity glitch of even a fraction of a second can be frustrating. I’ve yet to find a wireless keyboard that doesn’t, at least once in a blue moon, have connection or latency issues for a fraction of a second sometimes. Most users won’t even notice this — you’d only notice it if you’re doing something fast-paced right then. I’ve played fast-paced games on this keyboard for a week (for review purposes, of course) and it only happened once or twice and even in this context, brought no real inconvenience. I’d say the wireless connection works excellently overall, and the battery life gives no reason for concern.

There’s also a dedicated software for the Shadow X. With the dedicated software suite, users can remap keys, create macros, and customize lighting effects. With this and the hot swapping function, you can turn this keyboard into basically anything you want.

Image credits: Epomaker.

Not one of the cheapest keyboards, but won’t break the bank

As I’m typing this, the price of the Epomaker Shadow X keyboard is around $86. It’s definitely not an entry-level price tag, but it’s good value for money. I’d say that if you are looking for something around that price range, you can’t really do much better (or possibly any better).

When compared to its competitors, the Epomaker Shadow X stands out for a good blend of performance, customization, and build quality at its price point. While other keyboards may offer similar features, few match the Shadow X’s versatility and user-friendly customization options. Its durable build and thoughtful design details provide a compelling option for those in the market for a mechanical keyboard.

Conclusion

The Epomaker Shadow X is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new keyboard. Its blend of aesthetics, build quality, performance, and customization options set it apart from the competition. Whether you’re a professional looking for a reliable typing tool, a gamer seeking precision and responsiveness, or simply someone who appreciates the tactile feel of a mechanical keyboard, the Shadow X is likely to meet, if not exceed, your expectations.

The only part you really should be careful of is that this is still a 70% keyboard. It doesn’t have a Numpad and F1-F12 keys. The upside is that it’s compact and uses less space. But if you use those keys, be mindful of it.

In a world where the choice of keyboard can significantly impact comfort, productivity, and enjoyment, the Epomaker Shadow X demonstrates that you don’t have to compromise — and you don’t have to break the bank. The Epomaker Shadow X is a keyboard that offers something for everyone, making it a standout option in its category.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!