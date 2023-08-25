Drinking a cup of tea is one of the simplest true pleasures anyone can get. Whether you want to pour the perfect cup of tea or just enjoy a simple, no-fuss beverage, there's nothing quite like it. It's also quite simple. You don't need complex machines (like some types of coffee), you just pour hot water from the kettle over leaves or tea bags and wait a few minutes.

But technology can make brewing tea easier and better. Sure, electric kettles are simple and straightforward enough -- you plug them in, you push a button, and in a couple of minutes the water's hot. But different teas are better at different water temperatures, and it's nice to have a kettle that can keep your tea warm. Perhaps the coolest thing about a smart kettle is that you can start it up before you're even home or before you wake up. When you come in, the brew's already done. It's one of the things I really like about smart kettles.

But let's take it step by step. We'll first show some of our favorite smart kettles and then dive into a bit more detail about them.

The Best Smart Kettles

1 The Best Smart Kettle: GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle

274 Reviews GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle Temperature Control, WiFi Electric Tea Kettle with Alexa Control, 1500W Rapid Boil, 2H Keep Warm, 1.7L BPA Free Stainless Steel Water Boiler for Tea, Coffee, Oatmeal Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection via app for scheduling, checking, and adjusting the temperature anytime. When it is done boiling app will notify you. You can also voice control the electric tea kettle via Alexa, Google Assistant for more convenience.

To-the-degree Temp Control: The variable temperature electric kettle features 4 presets that can be set via the button or app. Set it between 104°F-212°F or DIY your mode. Brew tea or coffee perfect and precise, whether a beginner or a professional.

Digital Screen Display: The electric tea kettle has an LCD display in 360° swivel power base to view the target temperature and real-time temperature. Includes a side water window and an extra wide spout with an integrated filter for easy pouring.

Rapid Boil & Keep Warm: The electric kettle heats 7 cups / 1.7 liters of water in 5-7 minutes with 1500W power and can keep warm for up to 2 hours. Satisfy your water needs at any moment. Adjust the holding temperature time in the app.

Taste and Safety: Made with BPA-free food-grade 304 stainless steel, which is safer and more durable. With a trusted NTC temperature sensor, the kettle has automatic shut-off, dry boil protection and over-temperature protection.

There's a reason why Amazon recommends this product. It's got good quality, it's very functional, and it seems durable. The temperature control feature works very easily and it's simple to control it via the app. You first sync the app to the kettle and then it should work easily. It also works with Bluetooth, although personally, I find it easier to control via Wi-Fi than Bluetooth.

The GoveeLife smart kettle also offers good value for money. Smart products are bound to be more expensive than conventional kettles as they offer extra features, but it's not exactly breaking the bank.

I haven't had any connectivity issues with it, although some users report that syncing is an issue once in a time. Even when this does happen, a re-syncing should fix everything.

Overall, this is a standout electric kettle, and one you can't really go wrong with.

2 Best Cheap Smart Kettle: COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle

COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle with 5 Variable Presets, Pour Over Kettle & Coffee... 5 One-Touch Presets: Your Gooseneck Electric Kettle features 5 precise temperature presets. The accurate variable presets allow you to never again burn your coffee or tea leaves

1 Hour Keep Warm: Use the HOLD TEMP function to keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to 1 hour and enjoy at a later time; The excellent temperature control ensures that the water temperature is within ±5 ℉

The Purest Taste: The electric kettle's durable interior, lid, and spout are made with food-grade 304 stainless steel; Enjoy a longer-lasting product without worrying about any plastic taste

Precise Pouring: A essential choice for making pour-over coffee; the precision spout and counterbalanced handle helps you to pour steadily and easily, which means you can get a fresh cup of pour-over coffee at home anytime

Turning Off The Ready Tone: Your electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps 3 times when the water reached the preset temperature. And the beep alert can be turned off by pressing and holding HOLD TEMP for 8 seconds

This could very well be the best kettle on the list, at least in terms of price over quality. Electric kettles aren't cheap, and on the market, this is pretty much as cheap as it gets. You don't want to get shoddy quality, and one is more than decent.

The COSORI smart kettle has a pretty specific design. I find it quite enjoyable, although it probably won't fit into the aesthetics of every kitchen. But it's got a distinguished look, almost an exotic one.

Feature-wise, it's got everything you can want. You can customize the temperature settings, use pre-existing settings, and run it all easily through the app. It's also easy to clean and we had no syncing issues with it.

More expensive doesn’t always mean better, and this product can hold its own against much more expensive products.

3 Best Aesthetic Smart Kettle: Smeg

101 Reviews Smeg KLF03RGUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle with Embossed Logo, Rose Gold DURABLE & STURDY: Aesthetic 3D Logo. Stainless steel powder-coated body. Polished chrome base. Stainless steel ball lever knob. Stainless steel spout. Chrome handle.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS: 57 fl oz /1.7 L / 7 Cups Jug capacity. Soft‐opening lid. Double water indication Lt/Cup. Removable stainless steel limescale filter.

TECHNICAL FEATURES: Auto shut-off at 212°F. Auto shut‐off when water not detected. 360° swivel base. Concealed heating element. Built-in cord wrap. Anti-slip feet.

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS: Rating: 120 V. Power 1,500 W. Frequency: 60 Hz. Nema plug.

Like everything Smeg does, this kettle is aesthetic and well-built. It's got this beautiful retro vibe, it's solid and durable, and it's an overall excellent product. But also like everything Smeg does, it's also expensive.

If your budget is not an issue and this is your type of aesthetic, you can't go wrong with Smeg. If money is an issue, well, you're probably better off with some of the other kettles.

4 Best Transparent Smart Kettle: Korex Smart Kettel

Sale 159 Reviews Smart Electric Kettle APP Control, Korex Glass Water Boiler Included Filter Suitable for Alexa Google Home Assistant 1.7 L BPA FREE Great for Coffee Tea Milk With Overheat Protection Controlled by Smartphone Suitable for ALEXA and Google Home.You can control kettle by ALEXA / Google Home(Assistant). Note: Except the " Turn on / off" Alexa /Google Home Voice CANNOT control variable temperature or other functions.

Download and install "Smartlife" APP, add "Kitchen Appliances - Smart Kettle "Wi-Fi" in the list of devices - Operate your remote control kettle via smart device ( iOS and Android ) with a downloadable APP from APP store or Googleplay.

ETL certificated. 100% Food Grade Material: Comes with food grade material, tea kettle is perfect for anyone who is looking for a water kettle glass without any non-food grade material contacting the water.Safety Auto-Off&Boil-Dry Protection: Feel safe to leave the kettle alone. The Kettle will automatically shut off once the water has reached the selected temperature. When the water is nearly dry-out, the glass tea kettle will protect against overheating and switch off automatically.

360 Degree Swivel Base: Conveniently lift the cordless glass water kettle from the base and set it down from every angle.

Worry Free: Clear instruction, consists of a user manual, worry-free 12-Months Warranty, hospitable after-sales service.

This is probably not the best product in terms of price over quality, but it seems pretty durable and there's something satisfying about being able to see the water boil.

The Korex Smart Electric Kettle offers smart features and a sleek design, although the app use leaves something to be desired. It's not as straightforward as it should be, and it tends to have syncing issues.

Overall, this is still good value for money and a pretty reliable product.

What does a smart kettle do

A smart kettle is a modern iteration of the traditional kettle, enhanced with technology to offer advanced features. While specific functionalities can vary between brands and models, this is what you'd expect a smart kettle to do:

Remote Operation: This is the key feature of a smart kettle. Through a smartphone or tablet app, you can turn on the kettle or set it to a particular temperature without having to be in the kitchen. This can be especially useful if you want to start boiling water as you're waking up or as you're headed home from work. Temperature Settings: Traditional kettles just boil water. Smart kettles often allow users to set a specific temperature, which can be crucial for making certain types of tea or coffee that require water temperatures below boiling. Keep Warm Functionality: Many smart kettles have a feature that maintains the water at a certain temperature for an extended period, ensuring you have hot water ready when you need it without reboiling. Usage Data: Some models may offer usage statistics, like how often you boil water, at which temperatures, and even the energy consumption over time. You can save profiles (for yourself, family, or for different types of brews). Water Level Sensors: These sensors can send alerts when the kettle needs refilling or if it’s been left on without enough water, thus preventing potential accidents. This is not an essential feature of smart kettles and some don't have it. Integration with Smart Home Systems: Some advanced models can integrate with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's HomeKit. This allows for voice commands and even the potential for routines, such as starting the kettle when your morning alarm goes off. Safety Features: Enhanced safety features can include auto shut-off when the desired temperature is reached, dry boil protection, and even child safety locks. Notifications: The accompanying app or system might send you notifications once the water has reached the desired temperature or if the kettle has been left on for too long. Scheduled Boiling: You can potentially set timers so the kettle will start boiling at a specific time, like just before you arrive home or wake up in the morning.

These are just some general features of smart kettles. Some products do much more (while others only have some of these features). But in order to truly be "smart", a kettle should have at least some of these features (especially remote operation).

What to look for in a smart kettle

In my view, the first thing to look for in a smart kettle is that it is indeed "smart." A lot of companies claim to be selling smart kettles because the kettles have a few temperature programs or an option or two. But that's not really 'smart'. You should have a way to control the kettle via an app or home control system. You should be able to start and stop it without pressing anything on the device itself (but rather on your phone).

Then, if you ask me, the next thing to focus on is safety. Kettles are common appliances, but they're still heating water to a boil -- so you don't want anything flimsy. You definitely don't want shoddy electronics. A kettle should last for years and years, and especially for a smart kettle (that's pricier), durability and safety are important considerations.

A few safety features that can be important:

Auto Shut-off : Ensures the kettle turns off once the water reaches the desired temperature.

: Ensures the kettle turns off once the water reaches the desired temperature. Dry Boil Protection : Prevents the kettle from turning on when there's insufficient water.

: Prevents the kettle from turning on when there's insufficient water. Locking Lid : To avoid accidental spills and potential burns.

: To avoid accidental spills and potential burns. Cool-touch Exterior: To prevent burns from touching the kettle.

I wouldn't recommend a flimsy, gadget-y type kettle. Opt for quality, it'll be worth it in the long run. So in summary, look for a kettle made from durable materials like stainless steel. Avoid plastic interiors as they might affect the taste and quality of the water.

After you ensure that these main requirements are fulfilled, here are a few features you should probably look for:

Temperature Control : This is one of the primary features that differentiate a smart kettle from a regular one, and it's a usefule one. It ensures the kettle allows for precise temperature settings, especially if you drink teas or coffees that require specific water temperatures. Even if you just drink one type of beverage, it's useful to have.

: This is one of the primary features that differentiate a smart kettle from a regular one, and it's a usefule one. It ensures the kettle allows for precise temperature settings, especially if you drink teas or coffees that require specific water temperatures. Even if you just drink one type of beverage, it's useful to have. Keep Warm Feature : A feature that maintains the water at a certain temperature can be useful if you're not ready to use the water immediately after boiling.

: A feature that maintains the water at a certain temperature can be useful if you're not ready to use the water immediately after boiling. Capacity : Consider the size of the kettle based on your household's needs. Do you often make drinks for many people, or is it typically just for one or two? Don't buy a big, bulky one unless you need it; don't buy a small one when you want to make tea for a family

: Consider the size of the kettle based on your household's needs. Do you often make drinks for many people, or is it typically just for one or two? Don't buy a big, bulky one unless you need it; don't buy a small one when you want to make tea for a family Boiling Speed : Don't want to wait an extra minute? Check how quickly the kettle can bring water to a boil. Some kettles have rapid boil features that can be quite handy.

: Don't want to wait an extra minute? Check how quickly the kettle can bring water to a boil. Some kettles have rapid boil features that can be quite handy. Remote Operation and integration : Ensure the accompanying app is user-friendly and allows for easy operation remotely. Check if the kettle can be integrated with other smart home systems or voice assistants you use.

: Ensure the accompanying app is user-friendly and allows for easy operation remotely. Check if the kettle can be integrated with other smart home systems or voice assistants you use. Energy Efficiency : Some kettles are designed to be more energy-efficient than others. This might be an important consideration if you're environmentally conscious or looking to save on electricity bills.

: Some kettles are designed to be more energy-efficient than others. This might be an important consideration if you're environmentally conscious or looking to save on electricity bills. Scheduled Boiling : A kettle that allows for scheduling can be useful for setting routines.

: A kettle that allows for scheduling can be useful for setting routines. Notifications : Ensure the kettle can send notifications to your device once boiling is done or if there are any issues.

: Ensure the kettle can send notifications to your device once boiling is done or if there are any issues. No spillage : No one likes a runny kettle.

: No one likes a runny kettle. Water Level Indicator : This allows you to see how much water is in the kettle, preferably without opening the lid.

: This allows you to see how much water is in the kettle, preferably without opening the lid. Ease of Cleaning : A kettle that's easy to clean will ensure longevity and maintain the quality of the water. Look for models that have a wide opening and minimal hard-to-reach spots.

: A kettle that's easy to clean will ensure longevity and maintain the quality of the water. Look for models that have a wide opening and minimal hard-to-reach spots. Price & Warranty : Compare the price to the features offered. More expensive doesn’t always mean better. Also, check for warranty and what it covers.

: Compare the price to the features offered. More expensive doesn’t always mean better. Also, check for warranty and what it covers. Reviews & Reputation : Before purchasing, read reviews from other users and consider the reputation of the brand. This can give you insights into the real-world performance and potential issues of the kettle.

: Before purchasing, read reviews from other users and consider the reputation of the brand. This can give you insights into the real-world performance and potential issues of the kettle. Connectivity : Check the type of connectivity (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) and ensure it's compatible and stable with your home network.

: Check the type of connectivity (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) and ensure it's compatible and stable with your home network. Security Features: As with all smart devices, there's a risk of hacking. Ensure the manufacturer provides regular security updates and has robust security measures in place.

The bottom line

The world of smart kettles is vast and varied. It offers a range of features and designs to cater to different preferences and needs. From the highly functional GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle to the aesthetically pleasing Smeg, there's something for everyone. However, it's essential to prioritize what you value most in a kettle, be it functionality, design, or price.

When choosing a smart kettle, it's crucial to consider its features, safety, and look for as much information about the product as possible. While some may prioritize aesthetics, others might look for advanced features or a budget-friendly option. The key is to find a balance between quality, functionality, and price.

In conclusion, while the traditional kettle has served us well for years, the smart kettle brings a new level of convenience and precision to the tea and coffee brewing process. Whether you're a tea aficionado or just someone who enjoys a hot beverage now and then, investing in a smart kettle can elevate your brewing experience. So, take your time, do your research, and choose the kettle that best fits your needs and budget.

