It’s late January so you’ve probably got your 2023 calendar or you don’t care about a calendar at all. But regardless, you’ll probably want to have a good look at this.

Unfortunately, the US Corps of Engineers was pretty quiet when they first released their calendar late last year — they should have known it would send the internet into a frenzy. But when the Portland District tweeted about it recently, the world finally noticed.

Some people were critical of the calendar, taking aim at what they call “poor photoshop skills”. Those people are wrong. This is peak photoshop — a clever and wholesome reminder that you don’t need to make things perfect for them to be perfectly enjoyable. This is one of those things that’s just adorable without really trying all that hard. The distinct charm would simply be broken if the production value were too high.

Us: *makes a cat calendar for people to enjoy*



People: "You guys suck at Photoshop."



At least now we finally have a New Year's resolution. Going to enroll in a Photoshop class.



In case you want it, here's a link to our poorly Photoshopped calendar: https://t.co/xBPLTMwb8s pic.twitter.com/haoV0TEs7Y — Corps of Engineers (@PortlandCorps) January 13, 2023

The calendar, which has been released in the public domain (you can download and print it for free) features an otherwise pretty classical design: every month as a picture and the month’s days marked on it. Other than the cat tweak, it’s your run-of-the-mill calendar.

The felines are chilling on dams, using cranes, and chewing on famous landmarks. The images are all free, we’ve only made a selection of some of our favorites here.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers provides public engineering services both in peacetime and in war. The organization aims to strengthen national security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.