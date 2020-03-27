ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of chief medical office I have taken a test that has come out positive,” Johnson said in a Twitter announcement minutes ago.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

“I’m working from home, I’m self isolating, that’s the right thing to do.” “But thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, I can communicate to all my top team and lead the national fightback against the coronavirus.”

Johnson became the most prominent politician to test positive for COVID-19, days after Prince Charles announced that he is also positive, with mild symptoms.

Prince Albert of Monaco also tested positive, as have several high-ranking members in several countries, including Australia, Brazil, and the US — where Senator Rand Paul has also tested positive.

It’s unclear what this means for other high-ranking officials who have been in contact with Johnson over the recent days. It’s also not clear if Johnson will continue coordinating the anti-outbreak efforts alone or will delegate some of his attributions. This is still an emerging situation.