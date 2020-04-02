Coronavirus cases in Brazil
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases per day
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus basic information
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory infections. The new coronavirus agent was discovered on 12/31/19 after cases registered in China. It causes the disease called (COVID-19).
Coronavirus incubation period
The incubation period is the time it takes for the first symptoms to appear since coronavirus infection, which can be 2 to 14 days. The coronavirus can be transmitted even if symptoms are not present.
How is the coronavirus transmitted
Transmission occurs from one sick person to another or through close contact through:
- Handshakes or other physical contact
- Droplets of saliva
- Sneeze
- Cough
- Contaminated objects or surfaces such as cell phones, tables, door handles, toys, and computer keyboards etc.
Preventing the spread of coronavirus
To stop the spread of coronavirus, you should only leave the house for very limited purposes:
- shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible
- one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household
- any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person
- travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home