This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

Coronavirus basic information

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory infections. The new coronavirus agent was discovered on 12/31/19 after cases registered in China. It causes the disease called (COVID-19).

Coronavirus incubation period

The incubation period is the time it takes for the first symptoms to appear since coronavirus infection, which can be 2 to 14 days. The coronavirus can be transmitted even if symptoms are not present.

How is the coronavirus transmitted

Transmission occurs from one sick person to another or through close contact through:

Handshakes or other physical contact

Droplets of saliva

Sneeze

Cough

Contaminated objects or surfaces such as cell phones, tables, door handles, toys, and computer keyboards etc.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus

To stop the spread of coronavirus, you should only leave the house for very limited purposes: