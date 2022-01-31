There are many different birth control methods available at the moment – 12 methods in total, to be more precise, with scientists constantly working to expand the range of options. They’re designed to suit every lifestyle, and, used consistently and correctly, they are generally effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies. However, despite the wide variety of options, none of the methods we have so far is perfect.

From caps or diaphragms to condoms, contraceptive implants, patches, or IUDs, they all have their own disadvantages, and, what’s even more concerning, many of them come with significant side effects.

The good news is the scientific community has been working hard behind the scenes to address these issues and come up with new solutions in the field that will set the grounds for safer and more effective birth control in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The need for better birth control

Believe it or not, condoms have been around for over 5,000 years, so we can safely say they’ve proved their utility. With sales for Durex condoms and lubricants surging after COVID-19 restrictions have eased, it’s pretty obvious that condoms remain one of the most trusted birth control methods to date — and also one of the easiest and handiest to use. And yet, considering men don’t have a much better option for birth control after almost five millennia (vasectomy aside), we think it’s time to see some innovation in this area.

Women, on the other hand, have more options to choose from, but they all come at a price. For starters, none of these birth control methods guarantee 100% efficiency. There’s always a chance, although slim, of getting pregnant when using the pill or other form of contraception. Research shows that the pill is 99% effective at preventing pregnancies if used correctly, and 91% effective with typical use.

Also, there’s some degree of inconvenience associated with many of the current birth control methods, not to mention the financial implications, making them less accessible to women living in disadvantaged areas. But probably the most important factor to consider is represented by the unpleasant side effects that many women experience when using hormonal contraceptives. These side effects range from mild symptoms such as irregular bleeding, bloating, and headaches to more serious issues like missing periods, high blood pressure, or depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why there’s still not enough birth control for men

The fact that there are only two male birth control options available at the moment, leaving women to bear the burden of using contraceptives and dealing with their negative effects, has sparked discussions over gender inequalities in health research. So, the obvious question here is why we don’t have more birth control methods for men yet.

A study conducted in the early 2000s found that over half of the men interviewed from a total of 9,000 were open to the idea of trying a contraceptive method that would prevent sperm production. So, the issue is not the lack of interest in trying something new, but the technical barriers posed by human biology.

There have been numerous attempts at developing a male variant of the birth control pill, but most of them failed either due to lack of efficiency, or because they produced serious side effects such as depression or mood disorders, so scientists are still struggling to find viable solutions in this respect.

A new era of contraception is on the horizon

So far, we’ve only exposed the bad side of the contraceptive industry, but it’s time to stop dwelling on the negative and look into the future, where new research promises to address some of the most pressing birth control issues.

A new take on the traditional birth control pill

Since the female birth control pill was introduced in the 1960s, not much has changed about the way it works. It has been widely used by women all around the world as the preferred method to prevent pregnancy and also for treating a series of health-related issues. However, the hard-to-ignore side effects and the fact that you have to take it every day for it to be 99% effective, make it a less than ideal form of contraception.

Get more science news like this... Join the ZME newsletter for amazing science news, features, and exclusive scoops. More than 40,000 subscribers can't be wrong. Daily Weekly I have read and agree to the terms & conditions. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Fortunately, the traditional pill is about to get a makeover with scientists working on developing a once-a-month oral contraceptive pill. A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have already put this idea into practice and started animal testing for the pill. If it’s going to pass all the tests, this pill could provide three weeks’ worth of hormonal medication.

Bringing male birth control into the equation

Men have been left out of the birth control equation for way too long, but researchers at Parsemus Foundation have found a way to restore balance. They have developed Vasalgel, a birth control method that involves injecting a gel into a man’s vas deferens to stop the flow of sperm during ejaculation. The effects of the procedure can last for more than 10 years, but they can also be easily reversed if needed. The product isn’t available yet, since it’s still under trial, but results so far have been promising.

Fertility-tracking apps

Although fertility-tracking apps are not exactly a birth control method, they can be extremely effective at providing users with important information on menstrual cycles, analyzing the average period duration, body temperature, or length of menstrual cycles. Women can use the data they provide to track their cycles and identify their fertile periods with greater accuracy. These fertility-tracking apps have become extremely popular in the past couple of years, and although some people doubt their effectiveness, there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence to back them up.