The Roman Legionary Spider-Man.

Spider-Man has been well-received as a superhero and comic book character, and he is often ranked as one of the most popular and iconic comic book superheroes of all time and one of the most popular characters in all fiction.

The Marvel Universe features a wide variety of alternative Spider-Mans. From the Dr. Octopus or zombified spiderman to the parodied Spider-Ham, the superhero has been through plenty of iterations. But not nearly enough, according to some.

Japanese Samurai Spider-Man

A recent post by Twitter user Jack shows a world of Spider-Man variants, each more compelling than the last. Through the power of generative Artificial Intelligence, all these alternative universe Spider-Mans were able to see the light of day.

The images were created with the Midjourney AI, one of the image-producing algorithms that recently came out and can, sometimes at least, produce striking results such as these ones.

Comanche Warrior Spider-Man

Viking Spider-Man

The series brilliantly illustrates the kind of artistic and productivity boost that image-generating AIs can bring to the table. Have a new concept for a character, but not sure how it will turn out? You can trial several versions in minutes. Want some visual graphics for your novel or whatever project? Easy. Character design and tweaking has never been simpler.

Green Beret Spider-Man

Pirate Spider-Man

It doesn’t even have to be real-world inspiration. Some of the AI Spider-Men drew from the worlds of Lord of The Rings or Dune. Marvel may never create an orc or Fremen Spider-Man, but we can still see compelling versions of these fictitious characters.

Arrakis Spider-Man

Middle-Earth Spider-Man

Medieval Knight Spider-Man

Of course, as we’re already starting to see, these AI images can also create confusion. It’s not that significant in the case of Spider-Man, but the same approach could be used to generate real people doing things that would make them look bad, as was the case with the fake images of Trump being arrested or the pope wearing a puffy jacket.

WWI Spider-Man

Space Explorer Spider-Man

Society will, undoubtedly, have to figure out how to deal with AI images — how we can enjoy cool results like this Spider-Man series, without the potential downside of confusion and misinformation.

This being said, which is your favorite Spider-Man, and who do you think would win in a bracket tournament?

Revolutionary War Spider-Man

Napoleonic Infantry Spider-Man

Cyberpunk Spider-Man