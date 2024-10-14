Facebook

This is a modern stretchable display. Like other commercial products like it, the display loses image quality when stretched. Credit: LG.

Imagine a screen that bends to your touch, stretches across your wrist, or flexes effortlessly as you fold it into your pocket — all without losing an ounce of its crystal clarity. For years, stretchable displays have been sought after by the tech industry. But they’ve also come with an Achilles’ heel: the moment they’re pulled or twisted, the images on them begin to warp and distort.

Now, a team of researchers from South Korea has quietly upended that problem. They’ve built a stretchable display that holds its image quality. Even with extreme stretching — by 25%, to be exact — it retains perfect image quality. After being expanded and contracted 5,000 times at 15% stretch, it refuses to buckle under pressure. It’s a breakthrough, the scientists say, that could finally pave the way for commercial devices that bend and twist like human skin but perform with the precision of a smartphone screen.

A New Kind of Flexibility

Credit: Nature Communications.

Stretchable screens are often made from highly elastic materials known as elastomers. These stretchy polymers, however, have a problem: stretch them, and while one direction expands, the other contracts, creating that pesky distortion that twists images like funhouse mirrors.

But this new development, led by Professor Byeong-Soo Bae from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), introduces something different. Instead of using conventional materials, Bae’s team turned to a structure that defies the ordinary laws of stretching. It’s based on something called a “negative Poisson’s ratio” — a physical property that allows a material to stretch in all directions at once.

“In stretchable displays, preventing image distortion has always been a core challenge,” Bae explained. “Auxetic structures with a negative Poisson’s ratio can solve this, but they’ve always faced challenges due to instability.” Auxetic materials, in simple terms, do the impossible: pull them in one direction, and they also expand in the other. But, historically, these structures had too many gaps, making them unstable for something as delicate as a display.

The key, Bae’s team found, was to seamlessly integrate these auxetic structures into a flat, smooth surface.

Stretching the Limits of Design

Credit: Nature Communications.

The researchers began by embedding ultrafine glass fibers — each just a quarter the thickness of human hair — into the elastomer. These fibers, interwoven with the auxetic structure, provided a sturdy skeleton that could expand uniformly in all directions. By filling in the remaining gaps with elastomer material, they achieved a flat, stable film that didn’t warp, twist, or tear.

But what’s most remarkable is that this display doesn’t just stretch. It retains its shape, its integrity, and — crucially — its image quality, thanks to the material’s unprecedented Poisson’s ratio of -1. This is the theoretical limit, meaning the researchers were able to squeeze everything out of their material.

“This research outcome is expected to significantly accelerate commercialization,” said Bae, “through high-resolution, distortion-free stretchable display applications.”

And with that, a new world of possibilities opens up. The promise of wearable tech — smartwatches that curve around your wrist, foldable phones, flexible medical devices — suddenly seems closer than ever.

The findings appeared in the journal Nature Communications.