Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Imagine watching the sunrise through your television on a clear morning. Not a picturesque simulation of a sunrise, but the actual light streaming in from behind the screen. For the elite few willing to part with $60,000, LG’s new Signature OLED T offers precisely that—a 77-inch window-like television that seems to defy expectations about what a screen can be.

It’s a showstopper of a TV, revealed to the public during CES 2024, and now finally available for purchase—albeit in exclusive retail settings like Best Buy’s high-end departments or special orders through LG’s website. The “T” in OLED T stands for “Transparent,” an apt descriptor for a TV that delivers visuals while maintaining a ghostly view of what lies beyond.

The Illusion of a TV Screen

The OLED T is a feat of engineering designed not just to entertain, but to blend seamlessly with the design of modern, lavish homes. With its transparent display, the TV all but disappears when not in use, allowing floor-to-ceiling windows or carefully curated interiors to remain the focal point.

With the press of a button, a retractable black shade descends, transforming the see-through panel into a conventional 4K OLED screen. You decide when the TV should command attention and when it should fade into the background.

LG describes this as a solution for homeowners who don’t want a massive black rectangle dominating their living space. The company even showcases scenarios where the TV stands at the foot of a bed, offering unobstructed views of ocean horizons and sunrise-lit skies.

In other words, it’s a TV designed not to be seen—until you want it to be.

The Luxury of Transparency

Credit: LG Electronics USA.

LG’s software enhances the experience with modes that showcase art, weather updates, and even IoT notifications. These features include “T-Objet,” a mode that transforms the display into a translucent canvas for artwork and videos, and “T-Bar,” a sleek info ticker that hovers along the bottom edge, offering quick updates on weather, sports scores, or the time. The rest of the screen remains clear, maintaining the minimalist aesthetic. Then there’s “T-Home,” LG’s reimagined interface that provides access to apps and settings.

From a technical standpoint, the OLED T matches other high-end LG sets. It supports 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the latest HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10. LG’s a11 AI Processor ensures that images remain crisp, with upscaling technology that sharpens lower-resolution content. Gamers can take advantage of G-Sync compatibility and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support.

The TV pairs with LG’s “Zero Connect Box,” a device that transmits video and audio signals up to 30 feet away, eliminating the need for unsightly cables. The box can be tucked away in a cabinet, leaving the TV free to float, unencumbered, in the middle of a room.

A Price Tag Beyond the Ordinary

Credit: LG Electronics USA.

At $60,000, the Signature OLED T is far beyond the reach of most consumers. For context, similarly sized OLED TVs from LG’s standard range cost a fraction of that—around $1,700. The price tag positions the OLED T firmly in the realm of luxury design rather than mainstream tech. As Forbes quipped, “Let’s be transparent here: This set is seriously expensive.”

But the technology itself offers a glimpse of a future where screens adapt to their surroundings. LG’s innovation could one day trickle down into more affordable devices. For now, it remains a premium curiosity—a symbol of what’s possible when technology intersects with high-end design.

Whether this transparent marvel is a sign of things to come or simply a niche luxury, one thing is clear: sometimes, the most striking screens are the ones you barely notice.