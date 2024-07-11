Facebook

Credit: Flickr, Climate Group.

Nearly two-thirds of the world’s large wind and solar energy projects are in China, according to a new study by the Global Energy Monitor. China now has 339 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity under construction, including 159 GW of wind power and 180 GW of solar power. This figure is nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined, significantly outpacing the second-placed United States, which is building a total of 40 GW.

China’s rapid growth in renewable energy capacity brings the global target to triple renewable energy by 2030 within reach, even discounting hydropower. Beijing is on track to meet its own 2030 goal to install 1,200 GW of wind and solar by next month — a full six years ahead of schedule.

The report urges Beijing to set more ambitious climate targets for its next pledges to the United Nations in order to drive other nations to invest in renewables at a similar pace.

China’s renewable energy expansion

China’s boom in renewable energy has been driven by robust government support. President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of “new quality productive forces,” which includes green manufacturing. Between March 2023 and March 2024, China installed more solar power than in the previous three years combined.

However, these figures — impressive as they may sound — need to be put in the right perspective. China is, by far, the world’s largest emitter of carbon emissions. In 2020, it emitted 12.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, amounting to 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions. China’s emissions have continued to increase each year as more coal-fired power plants have come online. The country has seen a fourfold increase in new coal power plant approvals between 2022 and 2023 compared to the previous five years. This reliance on coal is partly due to concerns about energy security, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and power shortages.

Meanwhile, the United States — historically speaking, the world’s largest carbon emitter overall — has steadily decreased its carbon emissions each year. In 2022, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totaled around 6 billion metric tons, a 3% decrease compared to 1990 levels, down from a high of 15.2% above 1990 levels in 2007.

Reducing dependency on coal is key

China aims to reduce its carbon intensity by 18% and produce 25% of its energy from non-fossil sources by 2030, the year its carbon emissions are supposed to peak (technically, 23 years behind the United States). Current trends indicate that between 1,600GW and 1,800GW of wind and solar energy will be necessary to achieve these goals.

Key to weaning China off its heavy dependence on coal is access to better energy storage technology and more grid flexibility. The Chinese government has recognized this need, investing $11 billion in grid-connected batteries in 2023, a 364% increase from the previous year.

There are some signs of progress in this regard. China’s push for renewable capacity has lowered coal’s share in energy generation. In May, coal generated 53% of China’s electricity, down from 60% in May 2023. Non-fossil fuel sources accounted for a record 44% of electricity generation. The country aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

However, China’s renewable energy boom faces challenges. The national grid still relies on coal plants to meet rising power demand, and there are difficulties in transmitting renewable energy from remote regions to population centers.

Despite these challenges, China’s combined wind and solar capacity is set to surpass coal this year, marking a significant milestone in its transition to renewable energy.

