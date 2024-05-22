Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

For decades, the fight against climate change has hinged on a critical question: can we move away from fossil fuels and embrace a clean energy future? A new report by Ember, a climate thinktank, offers an answer — a resounding yes.

The world is witnessing a significant shift in its energy landscape. For the first time ever, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power have surpassed a critical threshold, accounting for more than 30% of global electricity generation. This surge in clean energy is expected to drive down reliance on fossil fuels in the power sector, marking a potential turning point in the fight against climate change.

“The renewables future has arrived,” said Dave Jones, Ember’s director of global insights.

Solar Shines Bright

Hydropower leads the renewable energy charge, contributing 14.3% of renewable energy. Solar and wind follow closely, having generated a combined 13.4% of the world’s electricity in 2023.

Solar power has emerged as a particular game-changer. The report highlights solar as the fastest-growing electricity source for 19 consecutive years. In 2023 alone, solar contributed more than double the amount of new electricity generation compared to coal. This rapid growth is attributed to advancements in solar technology and decreasing costs.

The rise of renewables has already had a positive impact. The report suggests a significant slowdown in the growth of fossil fuel use for electricity generation over the past decade. This translates to cleaner air and a more stable climate. Experts also believe that 2023 might be the year emissions from the power sector peaked, marking another crucial milestone.

Overall, renewables have expanded from 19% of the world’s electricity in 2000 to over 30% last year. The comprehensive review by Ember covers 80 countries, representing 92% of global electricity demand. Clean electricity could potentially lead to a 2% decrease in global fossil fuel generation in the coming year, the authors of the report said.

However, challenges remain. While fossil fuel use in electricity generation is projected to decline, these sources still dominate other sectors like transportation, heavy industries, and heating.

Impact on Emissions and Future Goals

Looking ahead, world leaders have set ambitious goals at the recent UN COP28 climate change conference. They aim to increase the share of renewables in global electricity to 60% by 2030. Achieving this target would require tripling current renewable capacity and significantly reducing emissions from the power sector. However, this target is just six years away. Meeting this goal would require unprecedented coordination between state actors and the private sector through a combination of massive subsidies, technological advancement, and economy of scale in manufacturing.

The transition to clean energy is well underway, driven by advancements in solar power and other renewables. While challenges persist, this significant milestone offers a glimpse of a future powered by clean and sustainable energy sources.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!