Norway’s remarkable progress in electric vehicle (EV) adoption has turned it into a global benchmark for sustainable transportation. In 2024, nearly 89% of new cars sold in the country were electric, a significant leap from 82% the previous year. At this pace, electric cars are set to outnumber petrol and diesel vehicles on Norwegian roads within two years.

Image credits: Ernest Ojeh.

Norway’s success stems from more than just innovation; it’s a combination of policy foresight and unique socioeconomic circumstances. While many oil-rich nations subsidize fossil fuels to keep prices low, Norway takes a different approach. Petrol prices in Norway (an oil-rich country itself) hover around $1.90 per liter—double what Americans pay. By maintaining high fossil fuel costs, Norway incentivizes consumers to switch to electric alternatives.

“We are not a car-producing country … so taxing cars highly in the past was simple,” said Ulf Tore Hekneby, head of Norway’s biggest car importer, Harald A. Moeller, to Reuters.

A history of taxing cars heavily has played a major role in Norway’s electric transition. Without a domestic car manufacturing industry, Norway faces less political resistance to robust environmental policies. This allowed lawmakers to introduce hefty taxes on traditional internal combustion vehicles while offering tax breaks for EVs, making the transition more appealing and economically viable. The absence of a powerful car manufacturing lobby has allowed for consistent, long-term strategies.

“That’s the big lesson: put together a broad package (of incentives) and make it predictable for (the) long-term,” said deputy transport minister Cecilie Knibe Kroglund.

Electric cars are taking off

It gets even more interesting. As it turns out, the 10% of new cars that aren't electric aren't usually bought by Norwegians; or rather, they're not bought for Norwegians.

"The main buyers of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars in Norway are rental companies because many tourists are not familiar with EVs," Hekneby also told Reuters.

The shift to electric vehicles goes beyond consumer incentives. Norway has prioritized infrastructure, replacing traditional petrol pumps with fast-charging stations to meet growing EV demand. Anders Kleve Svela, a senior manager at Circle K, Norway's largest fuel retailer, predicts that the country will soon have as many charging stations as fuel pumps. Such accessibility makes EV ownership not just feasible but convenient.

"Within the next three years we will have at least as many charging stalls as we have pumps for fuel," said Anders Kleve Svela, a senior manager at Circle K, Norway's largest fuel retailer.

"In just a couple of years more than 50% of all the cars in Norway will be electric ... We have to ramp up our charging park according to that," he added.

Norway, ahead of the pack

Scandinavian countries are leading in the EV adoption charts, although countries like the UK and China are catching up. Meanwhile, the US is still lagging far behind.

Beyond electrification, Scandinavian countries are excelling in other aspects of environmental responsibility. Cities across the region have implemented initiatives to reduce traffic congestion, enhance public transportation, and improve road safety. Norway, Sweden, and Denmark boast some of the lowest rates of traffic fatalities in the world, thanks to forward-thinking urban planning policies and investment in public transport and sustainable mobility.

It's not just electric cars. Norway has also supported cycling and public transit. Image credits: Nick Night.

Although Scandinavian countries have noted differences to most of the world, they're providing a blueprint for integrating EV adoption with broader environmental goals. The lessons are clear: supportive policies, reliable infrastructure, and long-term commitment can drive transformative change.

Scandinavia has shown what’s achievable. Now, the rest of the world must catch up.