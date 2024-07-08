Facebook

Image credits: NOAA.

Historic heat is upon California. Record temperatures were recorded in dozens of places and, already, this heat is posing an “extreme” health risk for tens of millions of people. Without climate change, this almost certainly wouldn’t be happening.

It’s getting (unnaturally) hot in here

California has always been prone to extreme weather events, but this is something else. Almost 75 million people, mainly in western California, are experiencing this extreme weather. To make matters even worse, several wildfires have erupted across the state, including at a California airport.

“Confidence is increasing that this potentially historic heatwave will last several days,” the National Weather Service in Portland warned, adding the risk of heat-related illness will increase significantly.

Palm Springs saw its all-time high broken. Friday, temperatures reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit (51.1 Celsius) and several places reached over 115 degrees (46 Celsius). Temperatures reached a disturbing high of 128 °F (53.3 °C) on Saturday and Sunday at Death Valley National Park in eastern California, which is very close to Earth’s highest recorded temperature. Currently, that record stands at 134 °F (56.7 °C), at Death Valley, recorded in 1913 — but that may also be due to some imprecise measurements.

Phoenix set a different type of record for the warmest low temperature: it never got below 92 °F (36 °C).

California is boiling, scorching, and burning under an extended heatwave.

“This is a DANGEROUS situation, especially for sensitive populations,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said, reminding residents to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, wear light, loose fitting clothes and never leave anyone in a car.

Yes, it’s absolutely climate change

It’s always difficult to link a global phenomenon like climate change to individual events like a heatwave. But this is exactly the type of event you’d expect to see with warming temperatures and changing weather patterns. This is textbook climate change we’re seeing here.

“Southern California has warmed about three degrees (F) in the last century and all of the state is becoming warmer,” a 2016 EPA advisory warned. “Heat waves are becoming more common, snow is melting earlier in spring — and in southern California, less rain is falling as well. In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to further decrease the supply of water, increase the risk of wildfires, and threaten coastal development and ecosystems.”

The Planning and Governor’s Office of California also links some of the extreme recent weather events from California to global warming.

“California is already experiencing the impacts of climate change. In the last decade, Californians have endured severe droughts, floods, historic wildfires, rising seas, and record temperatures all driven by climate change. Building resilience to these impacts requires sustained investment in climate change research and science.”

California is not an exception. The last 12 months have all been over the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees of global warming, and the past 10 years have been the hottest in recorded history. So, what can we do about it?

Stay inside, drink lots of water. What about the long term?

The first thing to do is be aware that this is happening, stay inside as much as possible, and hydrate. Avoid extreme heat as much as possible and don’t take any chances — this kind of heat can be very dangerous, regardless of your overall health.

However, the long-term problems of recurring heatwaves, droughts, and other climate change-related problems are profound. It’s easy to feel powerless when faced with global challenges, but some solutions for mitigation and adaptation can also be deployed at the local level. For instance, buildings can be retrofitted with better insulation and green roofs to mitigate the urban heat island effect. Planting trees and forests can help not just capture CO 2 and greenhouse gases, but also improve air quality and reduce temperatures through shade.

Environmental restoration plays a vital role in mitigating the effects of extreme weather. Reforestation efforts can absorb CO 2 , provide shade, and improve air quality. Restoring wetlands can help manage excess rainfall and provide a buffer against floods, while urban reforestation can cool cities and create green spaces that enhance quality of life.

Policy changes are equally important. Stronger climate policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are necessary. Setting ambitious targets for carbon neutrality, implementing stricter regulations on industrial emissions, and promoting clean energy technologies are essential steps toward mitigating climate change. Updating building codes to require heat-resilient designs and materials can make homes and public buildings safer during heatwaves. Without policy that accounts for climate change, there are few solutions.

We’re living in a heating world

Ultimately, however, all this can do is mitigate the damage of climate change. The long-term solution is clear: we need to stop our greenhouse gas emissions. As long as we continue to emit more and more, the situation will get worse and events like this will get more and more common.

The science is clear. The extreme heat in California is a local issue, but it’s what we can expect to see more and more across the world. The urgency to transition to renewable energy sources, reduce carbon footprints, and implement comprehensive climate policies is more pressing than ever.

