Life on Earth blooms with wild ingenuity. From phosphorescent fungi feeding in the undergrowth to chameleons flicking tongues at unsuspecting prey, every organism carves out its own strategy to survive. Yet among this vast array of adaptation, one fundamental distinction helps biologists map life’s great branching tree: how organisms eat.

Despite their differences, humans, bears, fungi, and hummingbirds all belong to the same metabolic camp — heterotrophs. It’s a term that, like much of biology, finds its roots in Greek: hetero, meaning “other,” and trophe, meaning “nourishment.” Heterotrophs must consume other organisms to survive — unlike autotrophs, the planet’s living solar panels, who make their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.

Coined in 1946 within the cloistered world of microbiology, the word heterotroph has since migrated across scientific disciplines. It’s now a cornerstone concept in ecology, helping us understand how energy flows from one life form to another across trophic levels — the structured rungs of the food web. So, who’s a heterotroph?

The Eaters of the Earth

Imagine a forest at dusk. A squirrel dashes up a tree trunk, cheeks stuffed with seeds. Beneath the forest floor, fungi silently unspool into the soil, digesting leaf litter into molecules plants can reuse. A heron stands still in a nearby stream, eyeing a flash of movement beneath the surface.

All of them are heterotrophs. And their interactions keep ecosystems alive.

Image credits: Animalia.

At the base of this consumer pyramid are the primary heterotrophs, or herbivores. Think sea cows grazing on seagrass, or reindeer nibbling Arctic lichen. They maintain plant populations, disperse seeds, and — like hummingbirds — sometimes inadvertently pollinate flowers while sipping nectar.

Above them lurk secondary consumers, creatures who dine on herbivores. Wolves patrol the tundra. Vultures clean up the aftermath. Bears swipe salmon from rivers. These predators — and omnivores — maintain balance, preventing herbivore populations from overrunning the producers.

But life doesn’t stop with death.

Detritivores — the under-celebrated janitors of the planet — munch on what others leave behind. Termites, microbes, and fungi transform decaying matter into life-sustaining nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. Without them, ecosystems would collapse under their own waste. Decomposers don’t just recycle — they reinvent the energy of the dead for the living.

Yet there’s a twist. These microscopic recyclers, particularly in the soil, exhale carbon dioxide during heterotrophic respiration. And as climate change warms the planet, this breath of microbes could become a roar. A 2023 study in Nature Communications predicts CO₂ emissions from soil microbes could spike 40% by 2100. The cold, carbon-rich soils of the Arctic, once frozen solid, are thawing into microbial feasting grounds.

That’s right — the hunger of the smallest could help reshape the future of the planet.

No level of the food chain is spared from the impact of humans.

Fungi such as this this fairy inkcap mushroom are also heterotrophs and get nutrients by decomposing organic matter. Image credits: Shiella Olimpos

Autotrophs vs. Heterotrophs

So then, if all these animals are heterotrophs, who’s left?

Autotrophs, like plants, cyanobacteria, and algae, spin sunlight into sugar using photosynthesis. Chlorophyll — the green magician of photosynthesis — lets them trap solar energy, converting it into chemical energy.

But here’s a surprise: not all plants are autotrophs.

Certain plants, characterized by limited chlorophyll content and the absence of leaves, lack the capability to generate their own food. As a result, they adopt alternative strategies such as parasitizing other plants, resorting to carnivory, or feeding on decaying matter to meet their nutritional needs.

For instance, the Indian pipe or ghost pipe (Monotropa uniflora), a late spring bloomer native to temperate regions of Asia, North America, and Northern South Africa, is entirely white and lacks chlorophyll. So, where does its carbon come from? This plant forms a complex connection with fungi in its roots. The ghost pipe’s roots are short, stubby, and house fungi that extend into a network through decaying leaves, creating a pipeline to the roots of conifers. These conifers provide the sugar, but instead of the fungi benefiting directly, Monotropa hijacks the process, using the fungi merely as carriers of the sugar. Technically, this plant is a parasite of these fungi.

Indian ghost pipe (Monotropa uniflora) is a plant that parasitizes fungi to obtain nutrients as it lacks chlorophyll to perform photosynthesis. Image credits: By Jrg1000/ Wikicommons.

What are the types of heterotrophs?

Heterotrophy isn’t one-size-fits-all. Organisms fall into two categories:

Photoheterotrophs harness sunlight for energy but rely on organic molecules for carbon. Rare, and mostly microbial, they include purple non-sulfur bacteria.

harness sunlight for energy but rely on organic molecules for carbon. Rare, and mostly microbial, they include purple non-sulfur bacteria. Chemoheterotrophs get both energy and carbon from consuming other organisms. This broad category includes almost all animals, fungi, and many bacteria.

So yes, fungi are firmly on Team Heterotroph. Lacking chlorophyll, they feast on the dead and decaying. Some even form complex symbioses with plant roots, trading nutrients for sugars in a kind of biological diplomacy.

Heterotroph FAQ

How do heterotrophs contribute to the food chain?

Heterotrophs play a vital role as consumers in the food chain. They occupy various levels as they feed on other organisms and are consumed by predators and through this cycle, the energy flow in an ecosystem is maintained.

Do all animals fall under the category of heterotrophs?

Yes, all animals are heterotrophic and rely on external sources for their energy and nutrient needs. Animal cells lack the chlorophyll required to harness energy from the sun for sustenance.

How do heterotrophs contribute to the balance of the ecosystem?

As consumers, heterotrophs regulate the population sizes of other organisms and participate in nutrient cycling thereby influencing the overall dynamics of an ecosystem.

Can heterotrophs include plants?

Yes, some plants cannot produce their own food through photosynthesis due to the lack of the green pigment chlorophyll. To obtain nutrients from other organisms, they have evolved alternative lifestyles like parasitism, carnivory, and saprophytism (feeding on decaying matter)

Can heterotrophs survive without autotrophs?

No. Heterotrophs largely rely on autotrophs (organisms that can produce their own food) for energy and nutrients. Without autotrophs, the primary producers in ecosystems, the energy flow through the food chain would be disrupted, and heterotrophs would face challenges in obtaining the necessary nutrients.

Are fungi heterotrophs?

Yes, fungi are heterotrophic organisms. They are unable to produce their own food through processes like photosynthesis. Instead, fungi obtain their nutrients by decomposing organic matter in their environment or by forming symbiotic relationships with other organisms. Fungi play a crucial role in nutrient cycling and decomposition in ecosystems, breaking down complex organic compounds into simpler forms that can be utilized by plants and other organisms.