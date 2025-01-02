Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Hiccups are not limited to humans. Dogs, wolves, and other mammals with diaphragms share this physiological response. Though typically harmless, hiccups can be a bit annoying — but they can also be very cute. Probably the most adorable hiccuping I’ve ever seen, this video was posted by the NY Wolf Conservation Center:

What Causes Hiccups?

Hiccups arise from involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, the muscle beneath the lungs that controls breathing. When triggered, the spasm causes a sudden intake of breath, which is interrupted by the closing of vocal cords, creating the “hic” sound. Key culprits include:

Emotional States : Excitement or stress can also provoke hiccups.

: Excitement or stress can also provoke hiccups. Nerve Stimulation : Irritation of the vagus or phrenic nerves.

: Irritation of the vagus or phrenic nerves. Eating Habits: Swallowing air while eating too quickly.

Hiccups are a universal trait in mammals with diaphragms, though they manifest in different ways. For instance, horses experience “thumps” linked to electrolyte imbalances, and cats often have silent hiccups during their playful phases. Non-mammals like birds or reptiles, lacking diaphragms, do not experience this phenomenon.

Hiccups in dogs (and wolves)

Dogs are frequent hiccupers, especially puppies. Their bodies are still developing bodies they’re very excitable, so they tend to hiccup way more than adult dogs. Common triggers include rapid eating, playful activities, or stress. While most episodes resolve on their own, persistent hiccups may signal underlying issues such as gastrointestinal or respiratory problems. Pet owners should observe their dogs’ hiccup patterns and consult a veterinarian if episodes persist.

Managing Dog Hiccups:

Slow Feeding : Use slow-feeder bowls to reduce air swallowing.

: Use slow-feeder bowls to reduce air swallowing. Calm Environment : Minimize stressors and loud noises.

: Minimize stressors and loud noises. Hydration: Ensure your pet has consistent access to water.

Though less observed in the wild, wolves also experience hiccups, often triggered by physical or emotional stress. This shared trait between domestic dogs and wolves highlights their evolutionary connection. For wolves, hiccups might occur after intense pack interactions or environmental stressors, but in truth, we don’t know exactly what situations trigger hiccups in wolf packs.

Picture by Tambako the Jaguar.