Credit: LEGO Group.

If humans ever settle other worlds, we’ll have to learn to use native materials for everything, including food, fuel, and construction materials. It’s simply too expensive and logistically grueling to haul cargo from Earth to every mission to the Moon or Mars.

For instance, scientists from the European Space Agency (ESA) are exploring how to construct a future Moon base using materials found on the lunar surface. Inspired by the simplicity of LEGO building, they have successfully 3D-printed ‘space bricks’ from meteorite dust. These interesting bricks are currently on display in selected LEGO Stores, aiming to inspire the next generation of space engineers.

Space dust to LEGOs

The concept is straightforward. Instead of transporting building materials to the Moon, we can use the abundant lunar regolith—rock and mineral fragments covering the Moon’s surface—to create space bricks.

Credit: LEGO Group.

However, the challenge is that we only have so precious little lunar regolith available on Earth for experiments. Between 1969 and 1972 six Apollo missions brought back 382 kilograms (842 pounds) of lunar rocks, core samples, pebbles, sand, and dust from the lunar surface. That’s all we’ve got. Nearly 400 samples are distributed each year for research and teaching projects, but that’s not enough to go around for everyone.

Undeterred, ESA scientists came up with a solution by grinding a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite (that’s as old as the solar system itself) that landed in North Africa in the early 2000s. The aim was to create a regolith substitute.

By combining this meteorite dust with polylactide and regolith simulant, the scientists successfully 3D-printed bricks that function similarly to LEGO bricks. These bricks not only mimic the look and feel of LEGO bricks but also retain the crucial ‘clutch power’, enabling them to snap together securely.

Although rougher and monochrome in space grey, these bricks can be easily stacked to create many different types of stable structures.

“Nobody has built a structure on the Moon, so it was great to have the flexibility to try out all kinds of designs and building techniques with our space bricks. It was both fun and useful in scientifically understanding the boundaries of these techniques,” ESA Science Officer Aidan Cowley said in a statement.

By using local materials, we can reduce the cost and complexity of building on the lunar surface. The lessons learned from these space bricks could pave the way for future advancements in space architecture. The educational component that is often such a big part of these toy sets wasn’t glossed over either. Displayed in LEGO Stores from June 20 to September 20, these bricks aim to captivate children’s imaginations and encourage them to think about space engineering.

“It’s no secret that real-world scientists and engineers sometimes try out ideas with LEGO bricks. ESA’s space bricks are a great way to inspire young people and show them how play and the power of the imagination have an important role in space science, too,” said Emmet Fletcher, Head of ESA’s Branding and Partnerships Office.

Where to See the Space Bricks

The ESA Space Bricks will be on display at the following locations:

USA : LEGO Store, Mall of America, Bloomington, MN; LEGO Store, Disney Springs, FL; LEGO Store, Water Tower Place, Chicago, IL; LEGO Store, Disneyland Resort, CA; LEGO Store, 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

: LEGO Store, Mall of America, Bloomington, MN; LEGO Store, Disney Springs, FL; LEGO Store, Water Tower Place, Chicago, IL; LEGO Store, Disneyland Resort, CA; LEGO Store, 5th Avenue, New York, NY. Canada : LEGO Store, West Edmonton.

: LEGO Store, West Edmonton. UK : LEGO Store, Leicester Square, London.

: LEGO Store, Leicester Square, London. Germany : LEGO Store, München Zentrum; LEGO Store, Cologne.

: LEGO Store, München Zentrum; LEGO Store, Cologne. Denmark : LEGO Store, Copenhagen; LEGO House, Billund.

: LEGO Store, Copenhagen; LEGO House, Billund. Spain : LEGO Store, Barcelona.

: LEGO Store, Barcelona. France : LEGO Store, Paris.

: LEGO Store, Paris. Netherlands : LEGO Store, Amsterdam.

: LEGO Store, Amsterdam. Australia: LEGO Store, Sydney.

