Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Can a mixture of vinegar and baking soda help you clean your bathroom and kitchen? Not really. Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

We’re fortunate enough to live in an age where there are hundreds and hundreds of cleaning products around. From anti-mold substances to degreasers and cleaners for specific materials, you can buy a bunch of specialized products for virtually every need, but “traditional” cleaning methods are still pretty popular. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, especially as some of these traditional options do a pretty good job. But one particular compound, a mixture of vinegar and baking soda, doesn’t really do all that much except trick your eyes.

Vinegar is a useful acid

Things that are sour are usually acids. Think of things like vinegar and lemon juice—they’re both pretty weak acids. Chemically speaking, an acid is a substance that donates hydrogen ions (H⁺) in a solution. The more hydrogen ions an acid releases, the stronger it is.

Of course, there are much stronger acids out there than vinegar. The most famous one is perhaps sulfuric acid, which is used in mineral processing and industrial applications. The hydrochloric acid in our stomachs is also quite strong, helping to digest foods and break them down.

Vinegar, primarily composed of acetic acid, is fairly weak. However, it can be pretty useful in household applications. Depending on their potency and different characteristics, acids can react with various minerals and compounds. Vinegar, for instance, reacts very well with limestone. That’s why vinegar is effective for removing limescale (calcium carbonate) deposits from your kettle or drinking glasses, because it reacts with them and dissolves the build-up.

Vinegar is a popular product in many households, not just as an edible acid but also for its cleaning powers. Its uses extend beyond culinary applications, making it a versatile tool.

Vinegar is commonly used as a cleaning product in many households. Lemon juice is also sometimes used. Image via Unsplash.

Baking soda should be used for baking

Baking soda (also called sodium bicarbonate or bicarbonate of soda) is a pretty weak base.

Bases are, chemically speaking, the opposite of acids. Instead of donating hydrogen ions, bases accept them. This property allows bases to neutralize acids, forming water and salts in the process. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a very weak base. However, it has a wide range of applications due to its mild alkalinity (alkalinity is a measure of how strong a base is).

Stronger bases can be used to dissolve grime and break apart fat molecules. They are also used to unclog drains and clean surfaces. Baking soda, while not as potent as some industrial bases, is still an effective cleaner. It’s also often used in baking to help dough rise, as it reacts with acidic components to release carbon dioxide gas.

Beyond its use in baking, baking soda is a common household cleaner. Its mild abrasiveness and ability to neutralize odors make it a staple in many cleaning routines. It can be used to scrub surfaces, deodorize carpets, and even polish silverware.

Mixing an acid and a base

As anyone who’s paid attention in chemistry will tell you, a balanced reaction between an acid and a base will result in a neutral substance. When you mix vinegar and baking soda, you get water, carbon dioxide, and a substance called sodium acetate. The “fizz” you see is actually the gas being released, and that’s probably what’s tricking you into thinking it’s doing some cleaning work.

Sodium acetate doesn’t really do much. It’s an even weaker base than baking soda, so it’s not really effective at all. The fizz doesn’t do much, the water doesn’t do much, and the resulting base doesn’t do much. It’s basically a cleaning placebo. However, there could be another reason why the mixture seems to be working.

Most recipes you can find online for this are unbalanced. This means they often have more vinegar or more baking soda than required to form a neutral result. This means there’s extra vinegar or baking soda left in the mixture, which ironically may be doing more work on its own than in the combination. Usually, it’s more baking soda that remains.

“There are a few rare cases where mixing vinegar and baking soda may be useful for cleaning,” writes Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania, in The Conversation. “This is where the bubbling has a mechanical effect, such as in a blocked drain.”

“But in most cases you’ll want to use either vinegar or baking soda by itself, depending on what you’re trying to clean. It will be less visually exciting, but it should get the job done.”

Practical applications

Despite the underwhelming results of mixing vinegar and baking soda for cleaning purposes, each substance has its merits when used individually, moreso than when used together. Here are some practical applications for each:

Vinegar:

Descaling : Effective in removing mineral deposits from kettles, coffee makers, and showerheads.

: Effective in removing mineral deposits from kettles, coffee makers, and showerheads. Disinfecting : Can be used to sanitize surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom.

: Can be used to sanitize surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom. Deodorizing: Eliminates odors from fabrics and air.

Baking Soda:

Scrubbing : Works well as a mild abrasive for cleaning sinks, countertops, and ovens.

: Works well as a mild abrasive for cleaning sinks, countertops, and ovens. Odor Neutralization : Can be placed in refrigerators, shoes, and carpets to absorb smells.

: Can be placed in refrigerators, shoes, and carpets to absorb smells. Stain Removal: Effective in laundry to remove stains and brighten fabrics.

The bottom line

Vinegar is a pretty good cleaning agent for some things (like mineral deposits), and baking soda can also be used as a cleaner in some situations. But the mixture of vinegar and baking soda doesn’t do almost anything at all. If you’ve been using this combination thinking it’s a powerful cleaner, it’s time to reconsider. Use vinegar and baking soda separately to take full advantage of their unique properties. Whether you’re tackling tough grime or freshening up your home, these common household items can be your go-to solutions — just not together.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!