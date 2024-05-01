Facebook

White bread is a staple in many diets around the world. However, over the years, it’s earned a bad reputation. White bread is made from refined wheat flour, lacking fiber or protein. The taste and texture are great when you’re eating white bread, but that’s because it’s a bit like eating sugar. It’s digested and absorbed very quickly, spiking our blood sugar, which can lead to weight gain and even diabetes.

But what if you could have a great tasting bread like white bread, but which is also nutritious like wholegrain? That’s exactly what scientists at Aberystwyth University in the UK are trying to achieve.

Matching Taste with Nutrition in Bread Science

The new initiative responds to a longstanding dilemma: while wholegrain bread is recognized for its health advantages, many consumers prefer the lighter taste and texture of white bread. To bridge this gap, the research team, led by Dr. Catherine Howarth, is experimenting with innovative recipes that incorporate health-boosting ingredients without compromising flavor.

Refining wheat flour involves stripping away the bran and germ layers from the wheat grains, leaving primarily the starchy endosperm. The resulting flour is finer and lighter but also less nutrient-rich than its wholegrain counterpart.

Making white bread healthier has always been challenging. Dr. Howarth’s strategy involves reintroducing small amounts of wheat germ and bran — typically removed during milling — back into the flour. Crucially, the researchers are only adding the inner layer of the bran, which is much less strongly flavored and colored. Additionally, the team is enriching the bread with other grains like quinoa, teff, sorghum, and millet, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Proteins are boosted by adding green peas and chickpeas.

“We want to find out exactly what vitamins and minerals are lost during the milling process,” Howarth told BBC.

“Using other cereals we can enhance the iron, zinc and vitamin levels and most importantly the fiber content, because white bread has very little fiber, which is so important for good health.”

The Taste Test

Early prototypes have been crafted by Chris Holister, a product development manager at a local UK flour manufacturer. It’s a challenge because the final product must mirror the sensory qualities of standard white bread to win over consumers. It’s a fine balance to strike enriching the bread without altering its fundamental character that people love.

Initial taste tests using these enriched flours have yielded promising results. During a tasting session of enriched white bread, the familiar white bread look and feel was preserved, albeit with a slightly crustier texture. However, there is more refinement needed before these healthier options can hit the shelves, projected in about two years.

The research could have significant implications for public health. Regular consumption of wholegrains is linked to reduced risk of major health issues like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer. However, research shows that over 90% of adults don’t consume enough whole grains and as many as one in three don’t get any at all. By enhancing white bread with similar nutritional value, the team hopes to make a substantial impact on public health outcomes.

