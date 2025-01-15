Facebook

Although tobacco smoking is declining worldwide, there are still over 1.25 billion smokers worldwide (or 1 in 5 adults). Smoking is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing over 8 million people every year.

Several measures have been enforced to reduce smoking worldwide, including the banning of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship (TAPS). A new study shows that these bans actually work. They reduce smoking substantially, particularly reducing the risk of new people picking up smoking. Yet, few countries truly implement full bans.

Tobacco ad from 1933. Image in Creative Commons.

For decades, we’ve known that smoking is bad for you. Tobacco companies tried to lie and deceive about the effects of their products, or we would have known even sooner. Yet, tackling smoking isn’t an easy feat, especially considering how widespread it is.

The World Health Organization set out guidance for countries on how to adopt comprehensive tobacco control policies. However, only 17 countries have implemented comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising and promotion. 37 countries haven’t implemented any bans, while the rest have some partial bans or limitations.

This is a missed opportunity.

The new systematic review published in Tobacco Control draws on data from 16 studies across the globe. It reports that comprehensive TAPS bans led to a 20% reduction in the odds of current smoking. Notably, countries with partial bans also saw reductions, but the effect was more pronounced where comprehensive measures were in place.

In Ireland, for example, point-of-sale (POS) advertising bans showed a marked reduction in smoking prevalence among certain demographics. Similarly, New Zealand observed significant drops in youth smoking after banning POS displays and event sponsorship.

With advertising bans, people don’t pick up smoking as much

It’s unsurprising that advertising works. In this case, advertising smoking can really get people to smoke. Conversely, bans were associated with a 20% lower prevalence of smoking and a 37% lower risk of smoking uptake. Teenagers, who are particularly vulnerable to advertising, benefit most. Exposure to tobacco marketing more than doubles the likelihood of smoking initiation among youth.

For instance, in Scotland, the introduction of a partial POS ban was linked to a sharp decline in the number of new smokers among teenagers. Similarly, in Poland, a comprehensive advertising ban led to significant reductions in youth smoking rates over a decade.

“Tobacco advertising and promotion increase awareness and receptivity towards cigarettes and provoke positive attitudes towards tobacco smoking. Youth and young adult populations are particularly susceptible to the negative influences of tobacco advertisement as exposure to tobacco marketing more than doubles their chances of smoking initiation,” explain the researchers. Interestingly, there was no association between bans and quitting smoking. However, the researchers note that fewer studies assessed this, and this association is worth investigating in more detail. Yet, even if it doesn’t get people to quit smoking, the positive impact these bans achieve is worth it.

“Our results suggest that [advertising, promotional, and sponsorship bans] can be effective in reducing smoking prevalence and the risk of smoking uptake . . . Given the findings of this review, it is likely that comprehensive bans would have greater impacts on smoking behaviour,” they write. Full bans work better

The researchers also mention the importance of total bans. Many countries only enforce partial bans, leaving room for tobacco companies to use alternative advertising channels, such as digital media or branded merchandise. Comprehensive bans, as defined by WHO, encompass all forms of advertising, both direct and indirect, across traditional and modern platforms.

For example, while the United States imposes restrictions on TV and radio ads, tobacco branding still appears in movies and social media, undermining public health efforts. In contrast, countries with stringent bans, such as Australia, have achieved notable success in reducing smoking rates.

The evidence is clear: tobacco advertising bans work. They reduce smoking prevalence, prevent initiation, and protect public health. However, partial measures are not enough. Countries must adopt comprehensive bans if they want to truly address this massive health problem.