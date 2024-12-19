Facebook

A mysterious disease that infected at least 592 people and killed over 140 has apparently been identified as an aggressive strain of malaria. The disease, emerged in Panzi, Democratic Republic of Congo, but seemed to also spread to other countries. And it was difficult to assess because of the remoteness of the area and the lack of laboratory equipment. Now, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s health ministry says the disease is an aggressive form of malaria.

Colorized electron micrograph showing malaria parasite (right, blue) attaching to a human red blood cell. The inset shows a detail of the attachment point at higher magnification. Credit: NIAID

A diagnosis delayed by isolation

The WHO coined the term “Disease X” in 2018 to raise awareness of the threat posed by unanticipated pathogens. Every time there’s a new, threatening, and unknown disease, it’s called “Disease X” until researchers figure out what it is.

In this case, influenza, COVID-19, malaria, and even a new pathogen were considered plausible. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent a team of epidemiologists and doctors to help. The team conducted investigations and collected samples from the patients.

The initial rapid tests came back positive for malaria, but the tests needed to be confirmed in laboratories. The closest labs with the required facilities were in the country’s capital, Kinsashasa.

The journey to Kinshasa is grueling. Poor infrastructure and dangerous conditions can stretch the trip to two or more days. For a region dealing with a potentially fatal disease, such delays can mean the difference between life and death.