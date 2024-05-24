Facebook

Viswanathan Anand may not be very familiar to most people, but to chess fans, he’s a household name. The former world champion has been a stable presence in the Top 20 rankings for over two decades. Anand, now aged 54, is number 11 in the world at the moment.

In a sport like chess, which requires not only an excellent memory and deep calculation but also a constant ability to learn new things and adapt, this is a stunning achievement. You could chalk it up to Anand being a phenomenon, but there may be something else at play: the cognitive gap between the older and the younger generation is narrowing.

Image credits: Damiano Lingauri.

Older, healthier, and sharper

The world is witnessing a profound demographic shift. As global mortality rates decline, the population of older adults (aged 65 and above) is increasing significantly. Historically, increased lifespan was driven by reductions in infant mortality but today, however, the driving force is the reduced mortality among older adults. This shift necessitates a closer look at the cognitive abilities of the aging population and how they are evolving over time.

A recent meta-analysis by Stephen P. Badham at Nottingham Trent University, published in Developmental Review, presents compelling evidence that older adults today are more cognitively capable than their predecessors. This improvement in cognitive function is not just a minor trend — it’s a big change with profound implications.

The research is essentially split into three parts. The first study analyzed longitudinal data, comparing the cognitive abilities of different cohorts of older adults over time. The results showed that later-recruited waves of older adults exhibited better cognitive performance than earlier-recruited waves. This improvement was consistent across various cognitive measures, including memory, verbal fluency, and cognitive speed.

The second study focused on the age-related cognitive differences between young and older adults. It revealed that the cognitive deficits traditionally associated with aging are diminishing. In other words, the mental edge of young people over older adults isn’t as pronounced as before, indicating that older adults are not only maintaining but also improving their cognitive functions.

The third one analyzed data from a single laboratory, finding that improvements in older adults’ cognitive abilities were primarily driven by enhancements over time in older groups, while young adults’ cognitive performance remained relatively stable.

Associate Professor Stephen Badham said: “Much existing research shows that IQ has been improving globally throughout the 20th century. This means that later-born generations are more cognitively able than those born earlier.

“However, there is growing evidence that time-based increases in IQ are leveling off, such that in the most recent couple of decades, young adults are no more cognitively able than those born shortly beforehand. As a result, the current data show that young adult advantages in cognition relative to older adults, such as memory ability and speed of processing, are now getting smaller over time. This means that when we compare young and older adults today, the gap is smaller than it was in the past.

“Therefore, the decline an individual might expect to experience as they become older is smaller than originally thought. In other words, we can expect to be more cognitively able than our grandparents were when we reach their age.”

Why this is happening

There are several reasons for this change, the researchers say. Education is probably the first one, as over the past decades, educational opportunities have expanded significantly, providing older adults with a stronger cognitive foundation. Better nutrition and healthier lifestyles are also key factors. A diet rich in essential nutrients, coupled with regular physical activity, supports brain health and cognitive function.

Image credits: Jannis Brandt.

Another contributing factor is cognitive stimulation. Increased access to cognitive stimulation through various means, such as social engagement, technology, and lifelong learning opportunities, has helped older adults maintain and even improve their cognitive abilities.

Lastly, better and more widely available healthcare probably also played a role. Improved medical treatments, preventive care, and better management of chronic diseases have a positive impact on cognitive health. These services provide tailored support that includes mental health care, cognitive training, and social activities designed to keep the mind active and engaged. By offering a comprehensive approach to elder care, aged care service ensures that older adults receive the necessary resources to maintain and even enhance their cognitive functions. Along with better education, diet, and more physical exercise, this has significantly improved the cognitive function of older adults.

Why this matters

The cognitive abilities of older adults are improving significantly, challenging traditional views of cognitive decline with age. This is obviously good news. But it’s also a signal that some things need to be revised. For instance, cognitive aging models and criteria for diagnosis on conditions such as dementia need to be revised periodically to reflect these findings.

“As older adults are performing better in general than previous generations, it may be necessary to revise definitions of dementia that depend on an individuals’ expected level of ability. This is because dementia is defined as cognitive ability that is below normal and the current results suggest that as healthy older adults become more cognitively able, we may need to revise our definition of normal when diagnosing dementia,” says Badham.

In addition, because lifestyle changes seem to be so impactful, it could be an incentive to further promote health programs among older adults. Programs focusing on education, healthcare, nutrition, and cognitive stimulation can help sustain and further enhance cognitive abilities in the aging population, providing tangible benefits.

By doing so, we can ensure a healthier, more cognitively capable aging population for the future.

The study was published in the journal Developmental Review.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!