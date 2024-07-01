Facebook

The Ventete ah-1 bike helmet fully inflated. Image credits: VENTETE

A London-based startup has developed a one-of-a-kind bicycle helmet that can inflate and deflate within 30 seconds. When fully inflated the helmet is strong enough to protect a cyclist’s head from any impact just like a regular helmet. However, when the helmet is not in use, the user can fold and carry it in a small bag or case.

The helmet, known as the Ventete ah-1, was designed in London and is manufactured in Switzerland. The helmet comes with a portable electric pump that allows a user to easily use the helmet on the go.

It took the Ventete team a decade to come up with this design and the patented pneumatic technology that makes the helmet work.

“Ventete’s multi-patented pneumatic safety technology has been developed over a ten year period in East London with the aim to inspire and enable the ongoing cultural shift towards spontaneous, active travel in cities,” the Ventete team notes.

A ribbed inflatable helmet

The ah-1 looks like a boomerang when deflated. Image credits: VENTETE

The ah-1’s clever design sets it apart from regular cycle helmets. When collapsed, it turns into a lightweight and compact boomerang-shaped object that is smaller than a laptop and as slim as a notebook. However, it’s not the only collapsible helmet.

In 2015, a Swedish company Hövding came up with the Airbag, an inflatable bike helmet that looks like a cool neckband. However, unlike ah-1, it doesn’t exactly function like a helmet but more like an airbag for cyclists. It is designed to instantly inflate around a user’s head in the case of a potential accident.

Since its launch, Hövding has released three versions of the Airbag that cost between $400 to $600. This price may sound like a lot for a cycle helmet but the company has already sold thousands of these airbags, proving its strong demand.

In 2023, a German-based startup Inflabi launched another collapsible helmet that they claim is four times stronger than conventional cycle helmets. It is made up of thermoplastic polyurethane membrane (TPU), a high-performance material known for its durability, elasticity, endurance, and shock absorption properties. The Inflabi helmet costs less than half the price of the Hövding Airbag ($160/ €149).

The aH-1 is the newest entry in the collapsible helmet segment but it has some distinct features that are not found in any other currently available product. For instance, it has rib-like structures between its inflatable tubes that work like a protective shell and also provide good ventilation.

Ventete didn’t confirm this but the helmet is also likely to come with a size-adjustable feature. Users may decide the amount of air they want to fill in the ribs based on their head size.

However, when asked what material is used to make the ribs, the Ventete team has yet to respond to our emails. Hopefully, more information will be released when the helmet is released to the public on 16th July in the UK.

