In an unexpected twist, your high school yearbook photo may hold more than just nostalgic value. A new study found a surprising link between physical attractiveness and lifespan. Individuals deemed less attractive in their high school yearbooks were more likely to die earlier than their better-looking peers.

This research delves into a largely unexplored area: the impact of physical attractiveness on overall health and longevity. While it’s well-known that factors like income, education, and social status influence lifespan, the role of looks has been largely overlooked.

When Looks Matter: More Than Skin Deep

Researchers at Arizona State University analyzed data from thousands of Wisconsin high school graduates over decades, starting with 1957. This dataset included 8,386 individuals whose facial attractiveness was rated by independent judges. By comparing yearbook photos to mortality rates, the team found a clear pattern: those rated least attractive were significantly more likely to die prematurely, with nearly a 17% higher risk of mortality compared to those of average attractiveness.

Surprisingly, being extremely attractive didn’t seem to confer any extra longevity benefits. The focus of the disadvantage seems to lie on the less attractive end of the spectrum.

“People who were rated as the least attractive based on their yearbook photos live shorter lives than others,” study author Connor M. Sheehan, an associate professor at Arizona State University, told PsyPost. “It is really more of an unattractive penalty than an attractiveness advantage, at least for longevity in this cohort of Wisconsin high school graduates.”

Social impact of attractiveness

The researchers believe these findings underscore the importance of societal perceptions of beauty, which they view as an understudied aspect of social inequality. Physical attractiveness can influence everything from job prospects to social connections, which in turn impact overall health and well-being.

A recent 2023 study found that self-rated and other-rated attractiveness were positively correlated with social status, self-esteem, and psychological well-being in general. Subjective well-being is also predictive of mortality across several health conditions, including depression, anxiety, coronary heart disease, and cancer. High levels of subjective well-being can add 4 to 10 years to life compared with low levels of subjective well-being.

However, seeing how the study solely focused on white Wisconsin residents, these findings should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, factors like childhood health or photo quality might have influenced the results.

Despite these limitations, the study offers a compelling starting point for further research. For instance, does discrimination play a role? Or are there psychological factors at play?

Ultimately, this research highlights the complex interplay between appearance, social factors, and health. While beauty may not be everything, it seems to be a factor worth considering when examining the broader determinants of lifespan.

