Our world is dominated by smartphones and constant connectivity. Yet, a surprising trend is emerging: the return of the “dumbphone.” A growing number of adults and teenagers are trading in their sophisticated devices for simpler models, hoping to reclaim their time and attention from the addictive pull of screens. This shift is not about a nostalgic nod to the past but a conscious choice to address mounting concerns about mental health and digital addiction.

A Growing Concern Over Screen Time

The decision to ditch smartphones in favor of flip phones and numpad-like mobile devices stems from a collective realization: our relationship with technology has spiraled out of control. The average person spends hours each day on their phone, often without realizing it. And it’s not just about wasted time mindlessly scrolling social media — it’s what it does to our brains.

Several studies suggest that the omnipresence of mobile devices may be contributing to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness among teens and young adults. A study by Harvard University found that using social networking sites triggers the same part of the brain activated by addictive substances. The correlation between heavy social media use and negative mental health effects, particularly among children, is becoming increasingly clear.

The constant pull of notifications, the lure of social media validation, and the pressure to curate an idealized version of oneself online can create a perfect storm of stressors. For some, this leads to a phenomenon psychologists call “compare and despair”—a vicious cycle of comparing one’s own life to the curated, highlight-reel versions of others’ lives on social media. This can be especially damaging for those who are already vulnerable or experiencing insecurities, as it fosters feelings of inadequacy and a distorted sense of reality.

The greatest concerns seem to be among Generation Z, the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital era. According to an ExpressVPN survey, about 46% of Gen Z take measures to limit their screen time. Some install specific apps that block social media use for the day after spending an allotted time, but we’re also noticing a growing trend toward dropping smartphones in favor of mobile tech from decades ago.

Take, for instance, 16-year-old Luke Martin from Canada. In an interview with the BBC, he described how he traded his smartphone for a basic model that only allows texts, calls, maps, and a few other limited tools. “My friends’ usage is like four to five hours, and that’s how much mine used to be before I got this,” he said. “Now mine’s like 20 minutes a day.”

The Dumbphone Trend: A Movement Gathers Pace

This shift towards “dumbphones” isn’t just a personal experiment; it’s becoming a broader social movement. Sales of these devices, some of which lack internet access entirely and apps, have been rising in North America. Stores like Dumbwireless in Los Angeles cater specifically to this new market, with many customers being parents who want their children to have a phone without the distractions of the internet.

“We have a lot of parents looking to get their kid that first phone, and they don’t want them drifting off on the internet,” said Will Stults, a store owner at Dumbwireless. For these parents, the decision is about more than just controlling screen time; it’s about fostering a different relationship with technology from a young age. Lizzy Broughton, a mother of a five-year-old, bought a Nokia “flip” phone to help her son develop healthier tech habits. “It helped me recalibrate my own habits,” she explained for The BBC. “I have way more quality time with my son.”

Yet, adopting a dumbphone isn’t without its challenges.

Schools and universities often require students to use certain apps, and children can feel left out if their peers all have fancy and expensive smartphones. Some parents, like Broughton, believe that it will take a community-wide effort to change the norm. “It’s going to require a community of parents to actually be like, can we do this differently?” she said.

A Global Shift in Perspective

Dumbphones are gaining traction in North America as well. Companies like HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, report that U.S. sales of feature phones—traditional flip or slide phones—were up in 2022, with tens of thousands of units sold each month. This is in stark contrast to declining global markets. In 2022, nearly 80% of feature phone sales came from the Middle East, Africa, and India, regions where smartphones haven’t yet become ubiquitous due to socioeconomic and infrastructure reasons.

However, there’s a subtle shift happening. As public health concerns over digital addiction grow, experts predict that the market for dumbphones in North America could see modest growth.

“I think you can see it with certain Gen Z populations — they’re tired of the screens,” Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit r/dumbphones, told NPR. “They don’t know what is going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

“In North America, the market for dumb phones is pretty much flatlined,” said Moorhead. “But I could see it getting up to 5% increase in the next five years if nothing else, based on the public health concerns that are out there.”

Companies like Punkt and Light are at the forefront of this trend, designing devices that prioritize intentionality over connectivity. The Light phone, for example, is not a “dumbphone” in the traditional sense but a “premium, minimal phone” that encourages users to be more deliberate about their tech use.

“What we’re trying to do with the Light phone isn’t to create a dumb phone, but to create a more intentional phone,” said Joe Hollier, co-founder of Light. “It’s about consciously choosing how and when to use which aspects of technology that add to my quality of life.”

A Cultural Recalibration

The resurgence of dumbphones represents more than a technological downgrade; it’s a cultural recalibration. People are beginning to ask themselves what kind of relationship they want with their devices.

Chris Kaspar, founder of Techless, developed the “Wisephone II” with this very question in mind. “We’re asking this question—what’s actually good for us?” he said. His company’s device is designed to be “intentionally boring,” with no icons, just words, two colors, and two fonts. The aim is to create a phone that serves a purpose without encouraging mindless scrolling.

For many, this shift is about reclaiming their lives from the grip of constant connectivity and the mental health struggles that come with it. Luke Martin, for instance, plans to stick with his new, simpler device, even if it might make him look odd out among his peers.

“They think it’s pretty weird,” he said. “But at this point, I’m like it doesn’t really matter because it’s helped me so much.”

