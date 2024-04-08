Facebook

Left: aerial view of a part of the Amazon. Right: map highlighting forest watch. Image credits: Vlad Hilitanu/Global Forest Watch.

In both countries, recently elected presidents vowed to protect rainforests and reduce deforestation. So far, they’re delivering.

Brazil, the country which hosts the largest part of the Amazon rainforest, and also the world’s deforestation leader, saw logging drops of 39%. Meanwhile, Colombia experienced a 49% decrease in primary forest loss. However, despite this progress, the global rate of tropical primary forest loss in 2023 remained stubbornly consistent.

Our lungs are still in trouble

Tropical forests are vital to global ecological health and biodiversity conservation. They, serving as the “lungs of the Earth”, absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which helps mitigate climate change. They are also home to over half of the world’s plant and animal species, many of which are not found anywhere else, making them critical for maintaining genetic diversity.

Tropical forests also play a key role in regulating weather patterns and rainfall, supporting agriculture and fresh water supply far beyond their immediate vicinity. They’re also crucial for the livelihoods and cultures of many indigenous communities. Preserving tropical forests is essential for maintaining ecological balance, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring the well-being of our planet for future generations.

But we’re not doing a very good job of it.

In 2023, the tropical primary forest loss reached 3.7 million hectares. That’s equivalent to one football field of forest per minute. The figure represents a 9% decrease from 2022, but the figure often shifts up and down by several percentage points. In fact, the 2023 deforestation rate was virtually identical to that of 2021 and 2019. If anything, the deforestation trend seemed to be remaining stable or slowly increasing over the past few years, according to data from the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Non-fire related loss can occur from mechanical clearing for agriculture and logging, as well as natural causes such as wind damage and river meandering. The three-year moving average may represent a more accurate picture of the data trends due to uncertainty in year-to-year comparisons. All figures calculated with a 30 percent minimum tree cover canopy density.

However, there are some positives, and this is largely owed to reductions in deforestation in Brazil and Colombia.

Positive politics

The protection (or lack thereof) of tropical forests is closely connected to the national policy of countries that host the Amazon rainforest. Previous Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, was advocating for the reduction of environmental protections and the expansion of agriculture and mining in the area. His policies and rhetoric led to increased deforestation rates and environmental degradation in the Amazon. Current president Lula da Silva’s position on the Amazon rainforest stands in stark contrast to Bolsonaro’s.

Lula emphasizes the importance of environmental protection and the fight against climate change. He advocates for strengthening environmental regulations, reforestation efforts, and sustainable development to preserve the Amazon for future generations. So far, it shows. In 2022, Brazil was responsible for 43% of all tropical forest loss, so the country’s national policy matters a lot.

Something comparable is happening in Colombia, with President Gustavo Petro Urrego pledging to protect the rainforest more than predecessors.

“The story of deforestation in Colombia is complex and deeply intertwined with the country’s politics, which makes 2023’s historic decrease particularly powerful,” said Alejandra Laina, from WRI, Colombia.

“There is no doubt that recent government action and the commitment of the communities has had a profound impact on Colombia’s forests, and we encourage those involved in current peace talks to use this data as a springboard to accelerate further progress.”

We’re a long way from saving the rainforests

The new data comes from the University of Maryland’s GLAD lab and the World Resources Institute (WRI) who publish annual data on forest felling. Overall, the data shows that, despite positives, even Brazil and Colombia have a long way to go. For instance, in the Cerrado region of Brazil (an agricultural hotspot), deforestation increased compared to last year. As for the rest of the world, there’s a lot of work to be done.

An important part of the increase in forest loss in 2023 came from the intense, long-lasting wildfires that burned across Canada. Forest fires are expected to cause even more problems. Climate change exacerbates forest fires by increasing temperatures and drought conditions, making forests more susceptible to severe and frequent wildfires — an effect that is expected to become more pronounced.

However, most researchers agree that progress really matters when it comes to intentional clearing of rainforests. If we can curve that, steadily and significantly year by year, then we can say we are getting closer to protect our planets.

But if there’s one thing that the 2023 data clearly shows, it’s that policy can make a big impact. If politicians want to protect forests, they can.

