Map of the Saqqara plateau showing the watercourse from the Gisr el-Mudir dam to the water treatment facility near Djoser pyramid. The water is then transferred to the pyramid’s network of pipes to power the hydraulic elevator. Credit: Paleotechnic of Paris, France.

Engineers might have cracked the code for how the ancient Egyptians built their first pyramids. A new study suggests that water power, not just brute force, helped construct the iconic Step Pyramid of Djoser, the oldest of Egypt’s iconic pyramids.

Researchers propose a complex hydraulic system involving a dam, water treatment facility, and internal shafts that could have lifted massive stones into place to erect an architectural marvel about 4,500 years ago. If confirmed, the discovery could rewrite the history of one of the world’s most enduring architectural marvels.

Harnessing the power of water in ancient Egypt

A view of the chapels and Step Pyramid at Saqqara, Egypt. Constructed by the architect Imhotep c. 2670-2650 BCE during the reign of Djoser for that king’s burial tomb. Credit: Dennis Jarvis/Flickr.

The Pyramid of Djoser, also known as the Step Pyramid, dates back to around 2680 BCE and was built as a funerary complex for the Third Dynasty pharaoh Djoser. While the construction methods of this iconic structure have long been debated, this new study offers a fresh perspective.

Traditionally, it has been assumed that the pyramid was constructed using ramps and manual labor to move the massive stone blocks. However, researchers led by Xavier Landreau from the CEA Paleotechnic Institute in France propose that water could have flowed into two shafts within the pyramid, potentially raising and lowering floats carrying heavy building stones.

This theory suggests that the nearby Gisr el-Mudir enclosure, previously a mystery structure thought to be an unfinished monument, might have acted as a “check dam” to capture water and sediment. The topography indicates a possible ancient lake west of the Djoser complex.

Additionally, a series of compartments outside the pyramid might have served as a water treatment facility, allowing sediment to settle and cleaner water to flow into the pyramid shafts. This water could then create the force needed to lift the stones.

A New Line of Inquiry

The proposed hydraulic lift mechanism. Credit: Landreau et al., 2024, PLOS ONE.

This method, unprecedented in Egyptology, could explain the precision and scale of construction achieved by the pyramid builders. The ability to use hydraulic lifts would have minimized the physical labor required and allowed for more precise placement of the massive stone blocks.

Although more research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms and water availability in ancient Egypt, the authors suggest that a hydraulic lift system could have supplemented other construction methods like ramps.

The techniques and knowledge implemented in the Djoser mortuary complex profoundly influenced future developments and were widely perfected throughout the Old Kingdom’s third and fourth dynasties. This period saw a substantial increase in the size of megaliths, leading to the construction of pyramids with spectacular dimensions, such as those on the Meidum, Dahshur, and Giza plateaus. Within less than 150 years, the average weight of the typical large stones increased significantly, from about 300 kg for Djoser’s pyramid to more than 2.5 tons for Chephren’s pyramid’s structural blocks.

The study suggests that the larger pyramids of Cheops and Chephren on the Giza plateau resulted from technical progress that began with earlier pyramids. These massive pyramids might have also involved the hydraulic systems hypothesized for the Step Pyramid.

This discovery opens a new line of research for scientists, exploring the use of hydraulic power in building the pyramids of Egypt. Archaeologists may look for signs of similar systems in other archaeological sites for clues.

The findings were reported in the journal PLOS One.

This article originally appeared in August 2024 and was updated with new information.