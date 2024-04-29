Facebook

Some of the exquisite lacquerware items among the archaeological findings unearthed at the Wuwangdun Site in Huainan, Anhui province. Credit: Xinhua.

For the past four years, archaeologists in China have painstakingly excavated a massive tomb of 1.5 square kilometers (0.6 square miles) in the province of Anhui. The ornate 2,200-year-old burial, known as the “Wuwangdun” tomb, may hold the remains of a king from the powerful Chu state, one of the Seven Kingdoms during the Warring States period (circa 475 to 221 BCE).

The legacy of Chu

More than a thousand artifacts have been uncovered at the site. Credit: Xinhua.

The excavation site at Wuwangdun, near Huainan city, is by far the largest ‘high-status’ tomb of its kind dating from the time of Chu. Nestled in the Yangtze River valley, the massive Chu state developed a distinct identity, marked by its unique blend of northern Chinese traditions and southern influences. This mix of cultures made Chu a melting pot of diversity in ancient times.

Chu was renowned for its advanced metallurgy. It was one of the earliest states to extensively use iron, which provided a strategic advantage in warfare and agriculture. The state’s artisans also crafted exquisite bronzeware and silk textiles, which were considered luxury items and often used as diplomatic gifts.

However, Chu is most famous for its lacquerware sculptures and artwork. This form of decorative art involved applying multiple layers of lacquer obtained from the sap of the lacquer tree to wooden or bamboo objects. These layers were then intricately carved or inlaid with materials like gold, silver, and mother-of-pearl to create elaborate designs. Chu lacquerware often featured motifs drawn from nature, mythology, and daily life, reflecting the spiritual and cultural values of the Chu people.

Exquisite lacquerware head sculpture found in the tomb. Credit: Anhui Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.

A tumultuous time

The political structure of Chu was notably sophisticated for its time. It was a feudal system that extended power through various local chieftains and noble families. This system allowed Chu to integrate and govern its diverse populations effectively.

Despite its vibrant culture, military might, and substantial territory, the 800-year-old Chu state was eventually defeated by the Qin state in 223 BCE. The Chu was the only Chinese kingdom standing in the way of the Qin, which established the first unified Chinese empire in 221 BCE. The subsequent governmental structures and cultural patterns would go on to characterize China for the next 2,000 years.

The tomb’s estimated age places it within this tumultuous historical period. As such, it may provide invaluable insights about the Chu, especially its elite. The tomb’s sheer size and the wealth of artifacts found, including over 1,000 cultural relics such as lacquered items (a Chu specialty), bronze ritual vessels, and musical instruments, suggest it could be the final resting place of a high-ranking figure, possibly the Chu state’s ruler.

Lacquer applied to a wooden bowl retrieved from the tomb. Credit: Anhui Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, one of the likeliest contenders is King Kaolie, who reigned over the state of Chu for more than two decades from 262 BCE to 238 BCE. The Wuwangdun tomb is only 15 km (9 miles) from the ruins of the Chu state’s last capital, Shouchun.

A tomb fit for a king

The tomb is the largest of its kind found in Chu thus far. Credit: Anhui Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.

The significance of Wuwangdun compelled Chinese archaeologists to use state-of-the-art technology, including digital scanning and infrared imaging, to document their finds. This approach greatly enhances the preservation efforts while also providing a detailed analysis of the artifacts and inscriptions. There are over 1,000 written characters on the central coffin alone, currently in the process of being deciphered.

The Wuwangdun tomb has suffered from multiple instances of looting, prompting local law enforcement to recover over 70 cultural artifacts in recent years. Unfortunately, the repeated thefts also inflicted considerable damage on the tomb. This raised concerns about altered environmental conditions affecting the preservation of buried relics. In response, a rescue excavation was initiated in 2020 to mitigate further degradation and to safeguard the site’s archaeological integrity.

According to archaeologists, the layout of the No. 1 tomb features a cruciform arrangement with a central chamber surrounded by eight ancillary chambers. The construction of each chamber includes a ceiling made of four layers of wooden planks. Notably, the planks bear ink inscriptions that detail the specific uses of each chamber, said the researchers.

“The Wuwangdun No 1 tomb has a huge size and is the largest Chu state tomb we have excavated to date,” said Gong Xicheng, a researcher at the Anhui Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and head of the archaeological team.

Gong explained that the tomb was sealed off with an earth mound, which had a diameter of over 130 meters at the bottom.

“It serves as an important example for studying the construction techniques of large-scale tombs during the late Warring States Period,” he said.

The team has excavated just one-third of the tomb so far, and the full scale and significance of the discovery continue to be uncovered. Wu Pingchuan, head of Huainan’s publicity department, said there are plans to build an archaeological ruins park to better showcase the findings.

