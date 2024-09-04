Facebook

If you’re thinking this was one hell of a sizzling summer — it was. The official data for the entire summer isn’t in just yet, but the odds are that the summer of 2024 will go down in history as the hottest ever recorded. From Phoenix to Tokyo, cities all around the northern hemisphere experienced sweltering temperatures, breaking numerous heat records and reminding us just how bad climate change already is.

Globally, 2024 is on pace to be the hottest year on record. The data suggests a temperature around 1.57 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial times, and this summer was a scorcher. In the Paris Agreement, the world’s countries pledged to keep heating to 2 degrees Celsius and even try to keep it within 1.5. We’re already zooming by the 1.5-degree target and the 2-degrees is starting to look like a pipe dream.

This summer clearly showed us how much trouble we’re in.

Heat Waves Break Records in North America

Much of the U.S. (and North America) has been under the relentless grip of heat waves since May. Several cities in California, Arizona, and Texas broke their all-time heat records — and the “fun” is not over. Many cities in the Southwest and West are bracing for yet another surge in temperatures in September.

Starting midweek, a powerful heat dome is expected to raise temperatures to unbearable levels, from Phoenix and Las Vegas to the inland areas of California. This comes after what has already been a record-breaking summer, especially in cities like Phoenix, which reported an average temperature of 99°F (37°C over three months). This broke all previous records, including the longest streak of consecutive days with temperatures over 100°F (38°C) — an astounding 100 days straight, smashing the previous record of 76 days set in 1993.

The scorching heat has also heightened the wildfire risk across the U.S. West. California, which experienced a record hot and dry summer, now faces a significant wildfire threat. The Park Fire, already the state’s fourth-largest wildfire on record, has underscored the vulnerability of the region. Oregon, too, is battling severe wildfires, with new blazes igniting amid dry conditions and gusty winds.

As of Tuesday, over 40 million people from Arizona to Oregon were under heat warnings, watches, and advisories. In California, excessive heat warnings extend across the desert regions into the heart of the state’s agricultural areas. Even coastal Oregon, which typically enjoys milder weather, is expected to experience temperatures 15–20 degrees above average.

The extreme heat threatens not only discomfort but also severe health risks. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix has issued warnings about the potential for heat-related illnesses. The intense heat wave could potentially last through September, compounding the already high wildfire risks and putting more lives and properties at risk.

This isn’t just an isolated example; it’s already become a common occurrence. “One thing that is a massive, undeniable factor that cannot be ignored is that we are constantly breaking heat records,” says one forecaster.

Asia Faces Brutal Heat

Meanwhile, across the Pacific, Asia has not been spared from the summer’s sweltering temperatures. Japan and China, in particular, have faced some of their hottest weather on record. Japan experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1898. Temperatures were 1.76°C higher than the average recorded between 1991 and 2020. The country also reported a staggering 8,821 instances of “extreme heat” — defined as temperatures of 35°C (95°F) or higher — easily surpassing the previous record set just last year.

The situation was equally dire in China, where many regions logged their hottest August on record. The extreme heat led to school closures and delays at the start of the academic year in several provinces. Authorities took these measures to protect students and staff from the severe conditions.

Southeast Asian countries have also been grappling with their record-breaking heat waves, causing widespread disruption, health crises, and fatalities. Temperatures soared to extreme levels, with the heat index peaking at 53°C (127°F) in the Philippines. The intense heat has led to a surge in heat-related illnesses.

Several countries have declared local emergencies, adjusted school hours, and advised safety measures to protect residents from the unrelenting heat. The region is facing severe challenges, from increased energy demand to agricultural impacts and water shortages, demonstrating the far-reaching effects of extreme weather.

Europe and Africa also weren’t much different, experiencing their own heat records.

This isn’t “just summer”

Of course, not every country had its hottest summer on record, that’s not how climate change works. The UK, for instance, had its coolest summer since 2015. Some days even happened to be cold — but the trend is clear. The planet is heating at a record pace, and we’re the ones causing it. There’s simply no other explanation that makes even a bit of sense.

Record-breaking heat waves seen this summer are a direct consequence of human-caused climate change. The rise in greenhouse gases, primarily from burning fossil fuels, has increased the frequency, intensity, and duration of heat waves worldwide.

A recent analysis from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that July 2024 was the second warmest month on record, just shy of the all-time high set in July 2023. June 2024 was also abnormally hot, as was August 2024. With these trends, scientists predict that 2024 could be the hottest year ever recorded on Earth.

Without significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, such extreme heat events will become even more common. The reality is already evident in places like Phoenix, which is one of the fastest-warming cities in the United States, and in countries like Japan and China, which face ongoing challenges in managing extreme weather events. Wherever you look, you’re bound to find some extreme examples of climate change.

We’re all paying the price for this

The heat waves this summer have had a devastating impact on human health. In Japan alone, over 70,000 people were hospitalized for heatstroke between early July and late August. Heat-related emergencies are surging all around the world. Around 2,300 people died from heat-related illnesses in the United States in 2023, triple the annual average between 2004 and 2018. The extreme conditions have also led to a surge in demand for air conditioners and cooling appliances, straining energy supplies and raising concerns about potential blackouts.

In China, the relentless heat waves have not only affected urban centers but also agricultural regions, leading to crop failures and water shortages. The economic impact has been severe, with disruptions in the travel industry as tourists avoid sweltering destinations and potential losses in agriculture and energy sectors due to reduced productivity and increased costs.

Meanwhile, in Europe, 2023 was the hottest year on record with climate disasters costing the continent more than $84 billion. No matter where you look and how you look at it, the climate emergency is costing us a lot.

Things can get better

The blistering summer of 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action on climate change. While individual countries have made pledges to reduce emissions, it’s not enough. The scale of the problem requires more effort.

Japan, for example, has begun investing in renewable energy and improving energy efficiency to mitigate the effects of future heat waves. But the country is still lagging behind its climate pledges. In China, the government has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. However, these measures need to be accelerated to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Meanwhile, the US is one of the worst-performing countries when it comes to climate.

The recent heat waves have also highlighted the need for cities to become more climate-resilient. Cities are much hotter than their surroundings and urban centers need ways to reduce the heat island effect, such as increasing green spaces and improving building designs to lower temperatures. This involves not only mitigating climate change by reducing emissions but also adapting to its inevitable impacts through improved infrastructure, better public health responses, and more resilient agricultural practices.

Also, if you think we’re getting a respite — think again.

As the world continues to warm up, we can expect more frequent and intense heat waves, droughts, and wildfires. Weather extremes are about to become more and more common, and summers are about to become even hotter. The more we continue our greenhouse gas emissions, the more we’ll suffer this type of problems.

Ultimately, the summer of 2024 should serve as a clarion call for action. The unprecedented heat waves are a tangible reminder of what is at stake if we fail to address the climate crisis. The question now is whether global leaders and communities are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the planet for future generations.

This summer isn’t just an anomaly; it’s a warning. And if we don’t heed it, the consequences will only grow more severe.

